The RBI expects the rupee to hover around $ 75. Indian crude oil basket up to $ 35 per barrel in FY21

Ruby came under severe and persistent depreciation pressure in mid-January, indicating a general weakening of emerging market currencies amid flights to security.

PTI Mumbai

latest update: April 9, 2020, 5:29 PM IST

The central bank predicts that the value of the domestic currency will rise to about $ 75 to $ 20 per barrel by 2020 and 212, and that India’s crude oil basket will reach $ 35 a barrel.

RBI Considering the significant bilateral movements in the nominal exchange rate during October-December 2019, the RBI expects the value of the Indian rupee to be around $ 75.

The nominal exchange rate (INR against the US dollar) showed significant bilateral movements from October to December 2019. INR has been under severe and persistent depreciation pressure since mid-January, indicating a general weakening of emerging market currencies among flights. Safety

“Based on this, the base assumes an average of $ 75 per US dollar to reflect these recent developments,” the RBI report said.

Regarding crude oil prices, the report said: “Based on the current demand demand assessment, the underlying scenario assumes that crude oil prices (Indian basket) averaged about $ 35 per barrel per year. It’s 2020 to 21. “

Given that international crude oil prices (India’s basket) have fluctuated widely since October 2019, the report said: “These prices first rose to about $ 70 per barrel in late December 2019 and early January 2020.” It has been found that it is due to the tensions between the United States and Iran.

However, it is expected to reach $ 51 in early March, following the decline in global demand following the outbreak of COVID-19 and its rapid geographical expansion to $ 51.

Following the decision of Saudi Arabia to reduce prices and increase production due to the failure to reach an agreement with Russia on reducing production, Brent prices fell to $ 32 on March 9, 2020.

While US crude fell slightly below $ 20, Brent fell to $ 23 on March 30, 2020. Brent returned to $ 34 a barrel on April 3, according to the report.

