The RBI extends the deadline for visiting the latest capital protection buffer to 6 months

The governor said the CCB was designed in such a way that banks would normally create capital buffers, ie periods of stress that could be reduced because losses were incurred during a period of stress.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 27, 2020, 7:22 PM IST

Due to the problems faced by COVID-19, the Indian Reserve Bank on Friday extended the deadline for the last transit of the Capital Protection Buffer (CCB) to another six months.

The move provides about 35,000 rupees in capital to banks to lend to productive sectors of the economy.

This will help banks increase lending by more than 3.5 lira by increasing tenfold.

“Given the possible stress due to COVID-19, it has been decided to postpone the last phase of 0.625% of the CCB from March 31 to September 30, 2020,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. Take steps to counteract the effects of the epidemic on the economy.

Currently, CCB banks account for 1,875% of the principal.

Sharing the decisions of the 7th RBI Monetary Policy Review, the governor said the CCB is designed to allow banks to create capital buffers under normal circumstances, that is, out of the stressful period that they can reduce because losses are incurred at once. be. Stress period

According to Basel standards, the CCB was to be completed in 0.625% trenches and the transfer to a full 2.5% CCB by March 31, 2019. This was introduced after the 2008 global financial crisis to improve. The ability of banks to deal with adverse economic conditions.

This was one of the painful points between the RBI and the government in 2018. After changing the guard at the central bank, it was decided to postpone it for a year until March 2020.

“As a result, the pre-determined trigger for loss absorption through conversion / writing of additional instruments of row 1 (PNCPS and PDI) must remain at 5.5% of risk assets (RWA) and increase to 6.125% of RWA.” September 30, 2020, ”he said.

In addition, it was decided to postpone the implementation of the Sustainable Net Investment Ratio (NSFR).

The NSFR, which reduces the risk of financing by requiring banks to finance their operations with sufficient resources from sufficient financial resources over a one-year timeframe to reduce the risk of future budget stress, was required from 1 April. 2020 Introduced by Banks. .

“It has now been decided to postpone the implementation of the NSFR for six months until October 1, 2020,” Dass said.