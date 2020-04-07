The RBI is easing the norms of overtime facilities for the states and regions of the union

On Tuesday, the central bank eased the rules for state governments to take advantage of overdraft facilities for longer until September 30, as conditions that are unbalanced across the country in the face of the coronavirus outbreak are inconsistent. They are facing criticism.

The central bank said in a circular that it had allowed “more space” to be used for overdraft facilities by state governments / union lands.

In order to create more flexibility for state governments to avoid non-compliance with liquidity, RBI increases the number of days a state can overdraw.

The number of days a state / UT can be in continuous overdraft has increased from the current approval period to 14 business days to 21 business days.

Similarly, the number of days a state / UT operates over a period of time has increased from the current 36 working days to 50 working days.

All other conditions remain unchanged. The directive added that the new arrangement will take effect immediately and will be valid until September 30, 2020.

Both the central government and the state government have taken many steps to investigate the outbreak of the virus, including the implementation of social distance among the people.

A lock-in has been in place across the country until April 14, which has negatively affected economic activity, and governments have begun to use their resources to fight the epidemic.