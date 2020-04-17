The RBI’s steps will improve loan supply, help small businesses, says PM Modi – India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India and said it would “greatly increase liquidity” and help raise farmers and the poor.

“@RBI’s announcements today will significantly improve liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, SMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA restrictions,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted shortly after the governor’s address. RBI.

Early this morning, the RBI reduced its repo rate and announced a series of measures, including a re-financing window of 50,000 ore and a targeted long-term repo auction of a similar amount to address the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Das assured that the RBI would use all the instruments at its disposal to cope with the challenges posed by the outbreak of a new coronavirus, depending on the evolving situation.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said there were several flashes of light amidst the surrounding gloom and hoped India would follow a sharp V-shaped recovery in 2021-22. Years on, as projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Non-banking financial companies were allowed to extend the commercial start date (DCCO) for loans made to commercial real estate for an additional year without considering it as a restructuring.

Currently, the RBI has allowed banks to extend DCCs in respect of loans for commercial real estate projects that are delayed for reasons beyond the control of the promoter for an additional year, beyond the one-year extension allowed in the normal course, without treating the same as restructuring.

“It has now been decided to extend similar treatment to NBFC loans to commercial real estate,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while addressing the media via video conference. The move will provide relief to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) as well as the real estate sector, he said.

To mitigate inflation, Das said it would provide more policy space for the central bank to address the risks to further growth.

He further said that by April 10, the sowing of kashif before the monsoon had begun strongly, with the surface of the cloak – the head of the harip crop – up 37 percent over last season.

States like West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh are leading in the seeding activities despite the lockdown.

