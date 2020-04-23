The RCMP needs to be more forthcoming about potential mistakes in Nova Scotia’s response, experts say

OTTAWA – Experts say RCMP officials need to be more forthcoming about what could be a critical offense in their response to a mass murder in rural Nova Scotia last week, in which a man was killed rogue gunman at least 22 people on a 14-hour ramp.

Families of the victims of the killings and many observers have raised questions about why the Nova Scotia RCMP has not issued an emergency alert on mobile phones and televisions to warn that the killer is on the loose , despite issuing the same kind of warning just a week before people stay home as a way to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

The federal police force, meanwhile, has been enthusiastic about responses to a potential breakdown in communications, and the dangers of losing public trust if they do not recognize possible wrongdoings, experts say,

“The more time you wait to respond, the more difficult it is to explain why you have not used the dedicated alert system,” said Yannick Hémond, risk management specialist and professor at the Université du Québec à Montréal. “And it has been a long time for them to provide answers,” he said.

Questions about the response of the police force were raised after Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil on Wednesday said the provincial Emergency Management Office (EMO) reached out to the RCMP “many times” about issuing an emergency alert Sunday morning. By the time the RCMP killed the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, at 11:26 a.m., police force was still intent on speaking out an Alert emergency notification.

“I think in order to gain the public’s trust they need to explain why they didn’t use the (alert) system and be clear about it,” Hémond said. “They have to eventually take the blame for that.”

The family and other observers are trying to determine the reasons behind the more than one-hour delay, especially when the Nova Scotia RCMP Twitter account posts tweets about the shooting suspect on Saturday night. But communications between the provincial government and the RCMP headquarters seem to have complicated the issue of an alert.

“Everywhere, somehow, they fell down a wall,” said Terry Flynn, a communications crisis expert at McMaster University.

It took them a long time to come up with answers

Flynn, like Hémond, emphasized that outside observers do not often appreciate the complexity of active shooter encounters, and the immense strain placed on men and women on frontlines trying to be secure reliable information. A 23-year veteran of the police force, Const. Heidi Stevenson, was among the victims of the shooting over the weekend.

Flynn said such opportunities are always unexpected, adding to the uncertainties faced by police.

“No one thought on a Saturday night in rural Nova Scotia during COVID-19 that we would have the largest mass shooting in Canadian history,” he said.

Although, he said senior police officers should recognize any potential shortcomings.

“It was helpful yesterday when someone said: ‘we can definitely do better. It is important for the leadership to recognize that there is more that can be done.”

Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, said current speculation on any potential shortcomings is not new. The RCMP has launched an investigation into its handling of the matter.

RCMP investigators are looking for evidence at the location where Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed by a mass shooter along a highway in Shubenacadie, N.S. on April 23, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan / The Canada Press

“Some are asking about poor decisions on older operations, irrespective of how little information is available to our first responders on the ground protecting the public in the midst of a rapidly emerging and dangerous crisis,” he said. by Sauvé in a written statement Thursday.

“Early speculation on the findings of the investigation has damaged the morale of the brave men and women who responded to this situation, and lamented the loss of their colleagues and community members.”

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP Chief Supt. Chris Kulit said police were drafting an emergency alert when Wortman was killed just before noon Sunday. Statements deliver a consolidated chain of command before an alert is issued.

“The RCMP’s original call was to one of our headquarters members. There was a series of phone calls that had to be made to find the officer in charge, then speak to the incident commander, to have the “A lot of the delays are based on communications between the EMO and various officials,” Leather said.

“And then a discussion about how to build the message and what to say. At that time and a little consultation, the topic was executed.”

Nova Scotia mass shooting timeline

Gabriel Wortman went on a shooting spree in rural Nova Scotia on Saturday night that ended in a police chase that lasted until Sunday. Here’s a timeline of events. All times are local.

SATURDAY APRIL 18

11:30 p.m. The RCMP in Nova Scotia say they are responding to a “firearms complaint” in the small, town of Portapique. They said people should avoid the area and lock their doors.

Supt. Chris Kulit later said officers arriving at the scene were finding “numerous casualties” inside and outside the home, but the shooter was gone.

Christine Mills, a town resident, said it was a scary night for the small town, which was suddenly filled with armed officers patrolling the streets. The next morning, helicopters flew upstairs looking for the suspect.

SUNDAY APRIL 19

8 a.m. The RCMP said they were still at the scene and described the investigation as an “active shooter situation.” They told residents to stay in their homes.

“You may not see the police, but we are with you,” they said on Twitter.

8:55 a.m. Police have publicly identified 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman as the suspected gunman and released his picture.

10:15 a.m. Police said Wortman was able to wear an RCMP uniform and drive in what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle. They realized the difference between his vehicle and the RCMP’s real vehicles was the number behind the passenger’s rear window: Wortman’s 28B11 car number.

10:20 a.m. RCMP said Wortman was in the Central Onslow and Debert area. They encourage people to stay inside and avoid the area.

11 a.m. Police said Wortman was last seen traveling south on Highway 102 toward Halifax from the Brookfield area.

11:20 a.m. The RCMP say Wortman changed the vehicles and is now in a silver SUV – a Chevrolet Tracker.

11:40 a.m. RCMP tweet Wortman is now in custody. He was caught at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., where a body was found lying on the ground. A source familiar with the matter did not authorized the public to later confirm to The Canadian Press that the suspect had died.

4:40 p.m. The union said RCMP officials said one of its members was killed in the attack. It said another officer was injured.

6 p.m. The RCMP held a news conference and confirmed that Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force, was killed in the course of the manhunt. They said a second policeman was injured and healed. They also said “more than 10” people were killed in the rally but could not provide an exact number.

10 p.m. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press that 17 people have been confirmed dead in the incident.

– The Canada Press