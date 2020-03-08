The re-launch of AppleTV + is no surprise

Victoria Pedretti gave the right facial expression to witness this episode. Photo: AppleTV + TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

The original Amazing Stories may not last very long or be remembered as superb television, but there is certainly a deep talent list that any show can kill to sign. The fantasy anthology series, produced by Steven Spielberg (who has written many stories and directing many episodes), has drawn directors such as Danny Devito, Peter Hyams, Clint Eastwood, Leslie Linka Glatter, Joe Dante, Robert Zemeckis, and even Martin Scorsese. (There is also an episode directed by Burt Reynolds, but you know the positive.) A killer line up to fill every episode with talented writers and actors, making less than memorable actors and staff. Spielberg wanted to convey the magical sense of the larger life stories that families can live together, and although they are not so successful in this regard (despite many Emmy nominations and earning in their first season, ratings have dropped and Spielberg’s show has been canceled after two years). The baby caught the surprising Amblin spirit, which included many of the products it provided to the company.

If anything, the new iteration of the series can continue that tradition and spirit a little more effectively. “The Cellars” (the first of five episodes aired on Fridays on Fridays on AppleTV, and one of the only episodes to preview) keeps the show so amazing. Television has evolved over the course of the story, as time has passed, trying to take the place of departure without any acknowledgment that 30 years have passed. The TV is brilliant and warm and soft, giving it an unforgettable and old-fashioned glass of warm milk.

The “cellar” is based on a technique known in fantasy: unexpected time travel. Taylor’s brothers Sam (Dylan’s ex-Brien) and Jack (Micah Stock) are working together to rebuild their old homes, though this was more of a dream than Jack, as the latest browsing and exploring needs prevent him from rooting. But during a fierce derecho storm, a barometer in the basement suddenly turns, Sam gets a split headache, and boom: He returns to the upper floor to find 1919, and his mother (Sasha Alexander), who is financially afflicted by the former residents of the house. Victoria Pedretti From The Haunting Of Hill House and Season Two), her mother plans to marry a steep widow in one textbook to rebuild her destiny and save their homes. Sam soon convinces Evelyn that he has a future – he suffers from a stroke, but Sam is making no choice today – and they both start a horrible romance as they expect another storm to create the same conditions that send him back. First of all, they can run together until 2019.

The result is as predictable as you might expect, though with a bit of confusion to remind you that Spielberg doesn’t like “just-so” stories unless there is some nausea. Sam successfully releases Evelyn from her fiancée into the future, but at the cost of succumbing to her past. Never fear: a quick trip to 2034 does not mean that Evelyn has left her in a difficult situation, but said she could never find a settlement in 1919, leaving letters for Jack and Evelyn to find out later. find out now. (“I came from a place where I had a lot of choices. You didn’t have anything to do,” Sam tells Evelyn, wrapping up a pretty fresh summer in this way.)

Photo: AppleTV +

Given that the whole story feels like a time capsule from 1987, it should come as no surprise that the execution is outdated. Jessica Sharzer’s screenplay is both physical and feathery, with characters that feel more like old Disney cartoons than meat and bloody people. (The American horror story and the one coming off as a simple joy of 2018 is a bit disappointing.) Pedretti and O’Brien are solid, do their best with handwriting, but the importance of watching their dreams play the characters’ stories with special excitement and passion after school.

Shortly during the mission of Sam and Eveline, however, the necessary rest stops to end. A visit to Speakeasy is to show Evelyn has a real talent as a singer, but is just in a hurry; A few minutes after learning that it exists, he turns to the left to encourage Sam to move on and continue his musical career for 100 years. When Sam comes to the future for the first time (his wife and wife, Evelyn’s), he and his brother are skeptical of the romance that travels over time. Any tension director Chris Long is trying to get back to the past and save Evelyn (yes, this “hero man saves a woman who is not strong enough to save himself”), and the audience is as quick as Sam. look at the clock.

If “Cellar” is a template for capturing admirable stories, you have to work harder to win back the title. The Famous Judge would be right, but still only one of the five episodes the series started. The bottom line of any anthology series is that the next section is likely to change everything with a completely new tale. While this is the best leg of the show, it does not mean too optimistic. The types of fairy tales that amaze us in the mid-1980s, especially on TV, are no longer astonishing.

Critical observations

I think Evelin’s performance at Le Poisson Bleu, made in 2034, is an alternate-reality version of Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

The opening credits, which retain the original theme but add a new graphic sequence, also appear to be carbon-dated.

Some great Fig Newtons product placement with Sam discovering old tin.

Sam and Eveline are actually facing the most advanced talker present in a 1919 rural small town in America.

I want the storm to be a derecho – no, it’s officially a “super derecho”.

