The Reading & Leeds Festival will announce the first names tomorrow

The Reading & Leeds Festival has confirmed that the first wave of the 2020 line-up will arrive tomorrow (February 11).

The festival will take place again on the weekend of the bank holidays (August 28-30). The organizers now confirm that the tickets will go on sale on February 13th.

While the first wave of acts will arrive tomorrow, Liam Gallagher previously announced that he holds top positions in the event, which is very upsetting to the organizers of the festival.

“Read and Leeds, come on, LG x,” the former Oasis front man tweeted to his followers in November.

The official Twitter account for Reading & Leeds responded with a screenshot of Gallagher’s tweet and the caption: “Nice one @ liamgallagher … kept it calm.”

Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 has been headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters, but one of the biggest moments happened on Saturday afternoon when Billie Eilish had one of the largest crowds the Reading Festival has ever seen ,

Looking back at the triumphant headlines of Foo Fighters, NME wrote: “This is the simple trick of Foo Fighters – they don’t take anything for granted. This is why they are at the top of Reading for the fourth time. If fireworks shoot into the night sky while “Everlong” closes the set, you will feel that a fifth time is inevitable. See you there. “