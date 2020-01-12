The real bear behind Winnie the Pooh is a girl, and more things you may not know about the beloved character

Loading...

January 18 is Winnie the Pooh Day, honoring the birthday of author AA Milne. The Affable Bear has been the hero of countless children’s tales about him over the decades.

But many may not realize that the real ones Winnie the Pooh was actually her. Here are some fun facts you may not know about the beloved character.

The original Winnie was a woman

Finding Winnie: the true story of the world’s most famous bear details the rich history of the female black bear named Winnie who would become the inspiration for the classic character of children. During the First World War, Winnie was bought by Canadian veterinarian Harry Coleburn, who gave his name to the boy from his hometown of Winnipeg. Winnie became a regimental mascot during Coleburn’s months of training on the battlefield. But when he was deployed to France, Coleburn realized that he could no longer keep Winnie safe and took her to the London Zoo which cared for the little one for the rest of the war, according to WBUR.

It was at London Zoo when author AA Milne ran into Winnie with his son Christopher Robin Milne (whose name would also be used in children’s books.) Christopher was won over by the boy and named his own bear stuffed according to her. The two will become the inspiration for the characters of Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin in the iconic Milne series.

The second half of the name comes from a swan

Young Christopher Robin named a swan “Pooh”, A.A. Milne explained in his 1924 book When we were very young.

“It’s a very good name for a swan, because if you call it and it doesn’t come (which is good for swans), then you can pretend you’re just saying” Pooh ! “To show how little you wanted it,” Milne wrote before the book.

The real-life bear cub would lend its name to a swan in this book and later to Winnie the Pooh.

Pooh was first published in a newspaper

The first appearance of the character Winnie the Pooh took place on December 24, 1925, according to the BBC. A story called “The Wrong Sort of Bees” appeared in the London Evening News.

You can visit (the teddy bear) Winnie

For Winnie the Pooh super fans, it might be worth visiting the main branch of the New York Public Library. Here you can see the toys that Christopher Robin played with that inspired Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and Kanga. They occasionally receive professional conservation treatment.

The real Christopher Robin opened a bookstore

It is not surprising that Christopher Milne himself grew up as a book lover. In 1951, he moved from London to the south-west of England to create the Harbor Bookshop, according to the BBC. He retired in 1983 and the store closed in 2011.

