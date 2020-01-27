The real estate marketplace CREXi in LA has sales of USD 30 million

divide

The CREXi commercial online real estate market, which serves as a digital toolkit for buyers, sellers and investors, has reportedly raised nearly $ 30 million from investors. It has nestled in the Los Angeles area, one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, and one that makes sense for the breeding of talented real estate companies.

Since its last institutional round in 2018, the company has added more than 300,000 properties across the country and more than 6 million customers. It has raised $ 30 million from a variety of investors, including new ones like Mitsubishi Estate Company, Prudence Holdings, and Industry Ventures. Lerer Hippeau and Jackson Square Ventures, which previously funded CREXi, were also involved in the financing.

The marketplace makes money in three ways. It has a subscription service that brokers can use to lease or sell real estate. There is an auction service that allows CREXi to earn a fraction of the fee for every transaction. There is also a data and analytics service that allows users to identify the latest trends in the real estate industry based on the company’s wide range of real estate.

To date, CREXi has flowed more than $ 700 billion through its platform, of which around 40 percent is intended exclusively for the company. CREXi advertises as one of the few marketplaces that can sell a property from marketing to the conclusion of a sale without this property having to leave its service.

With its large number, CREXi has joined the elite of Los Angeles-based startups, raised funds and transformed the real estate industry. It is estimated that around 127 regional companies have raised more than $ 2.4 billion and are active in the industry. These range from short-term commercial office space like Knotel to providers of co-working space offers like WeWork and others like Luxury Presence that focus on the real estate industry.

