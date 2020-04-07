The real reason for Joe Exotic is that he has cancer

Robert Moor, the journalist who covered Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage in 2019 for the New York Magazine, created a podcast for Joe called Joe Exotic: Tiger King, which explores the shady ways Joe created money. Just one example? Look no further than this graphic photo of Joe a journalist sharing via Twitter, which shows the controversial fireplace in the hospital. “For a long time, Joe told everyone he was dying of prostate and bone marrow cancer,” Maor said of the plan. “He raised $$$ from Facebook friends for his expenses.”

Moor claimed Joe had no cancer, saying: “I later learned that he had a prostate infection, dehydration and a bad herpes outbreak.”

Despite the alleged voice of his diagnosis, Moor describes in the podcast how Joe once called an emergency call to TV producer Rick Kirkham, claiming he was “dying” at the prostate cancer hospital. However, Kirkham stressed that Joe just wanted the opportunity to be filmed lying in a hospital bed, completing a “IV in his hand and the tubes in his nose.” The producer recalled the local Kansas who asked if the cameras were running before he allegedly got into a fight with this dramatic speech: “I don’t know how much longer I have, but you know until I die, I will take care of these exotic animals as I promised.”

Did Joe have cancer or not? We have a feeling that this is a question that will never be fully answered.