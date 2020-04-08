Laura Dern and Ben Harper had a few twists and turns in their divorce proceedings. According to TMZ, Harper “blinded” Dern with divorce papers, citing “irreconcilable differences” in 2010. However, according to a later TMZ article, Dern and Harper returned together in 2012 before the divorce ended. That said, the reunion did not go well and Dern ended up “submitting her response to Harper’s divorce petition.” The couple jointly took care of their children and did not gain the support of their husbands, by plug.

Fast forward to 2020, when Dern won a Golden Globe for her role in the marriage story. The otherwise very private actress shared how her divorce affected her role in the film. Speaking in the background after winning the award, she said (via Country Living), “As (director Noah Baumbach) told the story for the first time when we first spoke,” I want to tell a love story where it ends. no failures. ” And that really moved me and struck me deeply. ”

Dern spoke of her divorce and her parents’ divorce, adding: “So to my amazing divorced parents and my amazing step parents and my amazing kids – who came out of love before the end of a marriage – we are so privileged redefine the family that looks like. ”

What an amazing message of resilience and love!