The real reason Giada de Laurentiis divorced

It’s not the most promising explanation, but maybe the flame between ex-spouses is just burning. De Laurentiis and Thompson have been together since they were 18 and began the separation process when they were almost 44 years old. It’s been a long time together and people are definitely growing up and changing.

De Laurentiis literally went from breaking the student into an A-List celebrity during his marriage to Thompson, which was a trajectory no one expected. In fact, while talking to Redbook in 2009, De Laurentiis shared the couple’s dreams. “Todd and I talked about Paris or Rome,” he said, adding, “I didn’t plan to have this career, I just made the wave and now I’m thinking about where it’s going.”

Just two years later, he said to the same outlet: “When I’m home, I work very hard to be the wife of Todd and Jade’s mother, I have no problem returning to these traditional roles.” 20 years ago and fell in love. All men want to be treated like kings in a relationship and I think if women don’t enjoy that sometimes, their men are likely to walk away and look for someone who can give It’s simple, it’s not surgical or brain surgery. “

Is it possible that they just weren’t able to maintain this traditional dynamic?