The real reason Louis Louis Walsh was fired by X Factor

Several years after Louis Walsh left The X Factor, he began with what fell before his departure from the British edition of The X Factor. Speaking to the UK subway in October 2019, Walsh revealed: “I wasn’t started. In fact, I was paid if you really want to know the truth.”

Even if he had left in the past, Walsh returned for another series, The X Factor: Celebrity, in 2019. That must have been smoothed out by all the anger between the two, because Walsh only had great things to say about the former his boss in the fall of 2019. “I was 13,” he told The Sun. “I love Simon. Simon is the best man in the world. I like working with him. The thing about Simon is that he has made more millionaires than the Lottery. It doesn’t get enough credit for it and it’s a lot of fun. “

While he had nothing but kind words for Cowell in September 2019, Walsh’s feelings may have changed since he was revealed in December 2019 to be cut off from another spin-off, The X Factor: The Band. The Sun reported that the judge was released a few days before the show began. The show ended with only two judges: Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger.

Cowell revealed in February 2020 that the X Factor will not be shown in the UK until 2021, per term. Only time will tell if Walsh will make another plan at the judges’ table.