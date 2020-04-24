The real reason these holidays left their church

When Gabriel Byrne was 11 years old, he began teaching seminars, aiming for a priesthood life. About five years later, however, the actor went to London for a break and discovered that his love for the opposite sex was too strong to ignore. “We got on the bus and walked up the stairs behind two girls in mini skirts,” he told The Guardian. “That was the end for me.” However, while this monumental moment may have inspired him to drop out of school, it was a traumatic experience that left deeper marks.

“Unfortunately, I experienced some sexual abuse,” the heir revealed. “It took me many years to come to terms with it and to forgive those incidents that made me feel deeply hurt.” Byrne looks back and wonders how much he influenced him as a man. “I didn’t think it affected me very much at the time,” he said. “But when I think about my later life, and how I had difficulty with certain issues, there’s a real chance they could be attributed to that.”

Now, as a father, Byrne is in no hurry to bring his children into the church. “I never discussed religion with them. As for me, it didn’t do me any good,” he told The Irish Times. “I have come to the conclusion that the Catholic Church is a force for evil.”