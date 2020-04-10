The real reason was interrupted by Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn

There is an unknown and subtle physics in all celebrity relationships. When two stars agree to merge orbits, the combined gravity causes a media feed loop that can sow wildly out of control. See this article for details. But a sudden reorientation of the masses can also be unpleasant for the smaller star, which may want all the planets to revolve only around them. “Wherever she is, we live in a fishing rifle,” Vonn told The New York Times in 2013, clearly using her own metaphors. He continued, “I didn’t know what I was getting into, it’s weird, but it’s something I have to deal with, it’s his job and I have it, I just have to get used to it.” Yikes. That … doesn’t sound great. But wait, it’s getting worse.

“Some people seem to forget that I’m not just Tiger’s girlfriend, I’m a really successful athlete, I’m Lindsey, I have my own career and my own life,” he said.

Clearly, the couple survived that controversial soundbite for a few more years. But after the dust had settled on their disintegration, Vonn echoed a similar feeling in E! New. “The breakup, which was together, was very difficult,” he said, adding, “Everyone is looking at you and judging you and commenting on what they think is right or wrong.” And as it turns out, a lot was wrong.