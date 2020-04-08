The real story behind Thread of Deceit

Jennifer and Sarah Hart, and their six foster children. (Facebook)

Fraud Heaven: The Hart Family Travedy family investigated the horrific murder of two homosexuals and their six children.

The document, which was released on the second platform on April (April 7), also highlights the story of Jennifer Hart, who in 2018 drove his wife Sarah and their six children along Pacific Coast Highway, California.

Jennifer Hart and Sarah Gengler met while they were students at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, in the early 2000s, according to Glamor.

They started their relationship in college, but they were all in the cupboard. Jennifer wrote in a Facebook post that when she came out as a family, “the Midwestern idea was unforgiving and unacceptable”.

Later, Jennifer and Sarah moved to the town of Alexandria, Minnesota, where they were open about their relationship.

In 2005, Sarah changed her name to Hart and in 2009 went to Connecticut to get married, since same-sex marriage was not universally accepted in the US.

Sarah and Jennifer Hart welcomed six children to their family.

At the age of 25 Hart’s family decided to have a 15-year-old daughter. She said later in an interview that she hoped to stay with them until she turned 18, the couple dropped her from her assistant’s office and never returned.

Two years later, the Harts fostered and later adopted three children from Texas foster parents – Markis, 7, Hannah, 4, and Abigail, 2. Just after the marriage of three brothers – Devonte, 5, Jermiah, 4, and Ciera, 3.

Jennifer was active in the music industry, painting a picture of a large, happy family. However, red flags of persecution began to appear.

In 2008, 6-year-old Hannah went to school with an arm injury. She told her teacher that her mother had slapped her with a belt, but when questioned by Harts she said she did not know how it had happened.

The school also noted that children often come out before feeding, and ask for some food. When the children are expelled from school.

Sarah Hart admitted she had abused children many years before the accident.

In 2011, Sarah admitted that she had sexually assaulted one of her daughters when they hit her in the chest, leaving her beaten in the stomach and back. He was charged with domestic violence and sentenced to one year of community service.

Just days before the tragedy in 2018, which would have killed Jennifer, Sarah and their six children, another children’s inquiry was opened after Devonte secretly asked neighbors for food.

After Jennifer drove their car into a California swamp, five children of the Hart family – Markis, 19, Hannah, 16, Jeremiah, 14, Abigail, 14, and Sierra, 12 – were found dead in an SUV.

The body of their sixth child, Devonte, 15, was not found, but Mendocino County sheriff-director Tom Allman later ruled he was a car at the time of the accident, allowing his death certificate to be signed.

An inquest into the Coroner sentenced Mr. Hart’s broken family for suicide.

Although the accident was initially considered an accident, it was later convicted of manslaughter because more evidence was available, including the lack of skids and the fact that Jennifer and Sarah had attempted suicide online before the accident.

Toxicology reports after his death revealed that Jennifer was driving excessively in the approved lane, and that Sarah and two of the children had diphenhydramine in their possession, an antihistamine causing sleep.

California driver of the car, Jake Slates, said: “They all thought it was going to be the end. That if they could have their children no one would ever have those children.”

Watch Fake Story: The Hart Family Problems on iTunes or Amazon Prime.