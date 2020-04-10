The real story behind Victoria and David Beckham’s rumored divorces

Victoria e David BeckhamMarriage always seems to be on the rocks, if tabloid reports are to be believed. Gossip Cop I noticed that there is a new report that they are fighting or threatening divorce almost every week. We have collected the most ridiculous busts we have made about the supposed impending divorce of the famous couple.

A Star report said Victoria and David Beckham were on the brink of divorce because she had become pregnant with a teacher. This was especially shocking considering that it was her daughter’s teacher that the football star became pregnant with. By the time this article was published, the viral rumor was at rest. The other woman’s alleged father herself came forward to assure the public that she didn’t even know David, much less get pregnant with her “loving son.”

Still, this post persisted with the buzz. A suspicious source told the publication: “David has denied it so many times, he is sick of talking about it. But Posh didn’t dig up.” In turn, Victoria “believes David when he says nothing is happening with the teacher, but it can be damaging . ” The fight had started badly, there was no going back, “the source continued.” A few days after the news broke, David called to ask if his marriage was done and he couldn’t answer. “Of course, this was all nonsense. .

What is the point of having a couple together for almost two decades to divorce a false rumor that the man was pregnant with another woman? Gossip Cop I was unable to find out why the product was publishing a nonsense, so we contacted the couple’s spokesperson. The sordid tale was dismissed as “more tabloid lies.” Posh and Becks were never in danger of getting divorced over this false rumor.

NW reported last summer that the Beckhams were in danger of getting divorced just shy of their 20th birthday. One alleged “insider” told the “grantor”: “David is tired of following the motions and taking action.” It would be “heartbreaking for everyone to pull the plug,” but there would still be those who saw the division as “time consuming,” the dubious source continued.

The couple’s business was apparently the wedge that kept them away, the source insisted. Victoria Beckham has been busy with her fashion business, while David spends a lot of time in Miami working on his football projects. “A split could be the best scenario for both at this point in their lives,” the insider added. “It’s as if this could be the springboard for them to cut the cord and see each other separately.”

Gossip Cop you couldn’t trust a story that relies solely on the word of an anonymous source for your information. We did some digging and found pictures Victoria had posted on Instagram of the whole family hanging out in Miami, which David also posted on his page. It does not seem like a family about to break up. For good measure, we also addressed the couple’s spokesperson, who assured us that they are not going to divorce.

The same publication stated in October 2019 that David Beckham had threatened to take the children and leave Victoria if he did not stop drinking. The trend refers to Victoria as “Sloshed Posh” and quoted a so-called “insider” claiming that the final straw for the football star came during London Fashion Week last month. “David was angry with Victoria for drinking so much he could barely get up,” the suspect said. “He was tripping all over the place and making a fool of both of them … revealing intimate details about his (love) life and ruining his words.”

Things got so bad once the couple got home, the source alleged, that David Beckham packed the kids and went with them to stay at his sister’s place. “Victoria was in state, while she begged and begged him not to leave,” the alleged source concluded, “but he said he needed some space to calm down and that he needed some time to wake up and think about his behavior.”

Interestingly, no image of a “cut” Victoria can be found during London Fashion Week anywhere. Not even a photo of the ex-Spice Girl looked blush. David even posted a photo of himself and the couple’s children supporting their mother during Fashion Week, when this alleged incident allegedly took place. For the caption, he wrote, “Lots of love for the mummy this afternoon. Well done, we’re so proud of him forever.” He doesn’t seem like a man about to leave his wife. Gossip Cop so did Victoria’s representative, who called her “such a trash can.” This story looks more like a plot of a soap opera than the reality.

Finally, the most absurd rumor of all came, once again, from the NW. The tabloid claimed that Victoria Beckham was leaving David in a hot tub selfie he took with Courteney Cox. David and Cox did a guest appearance on Modern Family and took a selfie together in the hot tub where they were filming. Cox posted the photo on Instagram, prompting Victoria to jealousy, a source said. “Victoria was ballistic. She said it was totally inappropriate. She did it with David’s continued flirtation. This fight looks like it could be the final straw.”

It is noteworthy that David also posted snapshots of his Instagram, and unfortunately for the press box narration, Victoria had a very positive reaction from seeing Cox and David together. She commented on the photo, which depicted David and Cox learning their lines: “I can’t wait !!!!!! Kisses x” It doesn’t look like she would write a woman who felt jealous, but it sounds like a supportive woman’s response . This take clearly cannot get you anything right when it comes to the marriage of these two.

Gossip Cop has long noticed the media’s interest in the tables for Beckham’s marriage. Victoria getting jealous of David paying attention, no matter how innocent the other woman caused so many rumors, we compiled the most outrageous together.