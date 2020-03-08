The real story is the police, not the killer

Photo: Peter Kramer (US Network) TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

It is clear that the culprit did something different this year. Unlike the previous seasons where intriguing rabbits and intriguing rabbits fall under the rabbit holes, Jamie Burns’ ongoing story unfolds much. Even after last week’s murder, this episode does not have time to explain exactly what happened and how it happened. Apparently, there is not much in Jamie’s story – we were right in this forecast. But instead, the show kills Harry Ambrose in the swamp of the morality of Jamie’s behavior. The troubled detective has ignored many rules and now his case is not confused – his motives are being questioned and he may be convicted of his work. The biggest question of the third season might be Jamie’s; What’s happening with Harry Ambrose?

Part V develops the story in a very linear way, despite the mistakes that indicate that Jamie returns to the party, mentions Kyle and eventually neglects her death with crystal. But there is no word on whether he did it – the flashback revealed that Jamie washed his clothes and threw his clothes and his murder weapon. Structured in this way, the show telegraphed the secret to Jamie’s behavior or past. It was explained: We know why it works, why it fights and why it is spreading. What drew attention to something else — how Harry’s choices led him to surprise him. Ambrose treats Jamie as suspicious and behaves like a troubled friend because he is more responsible. The night after the illegal phone trail followed him and went home, calling him for a secret meeting the next day with Jamie’s guilt, the New York investigator, who did not want to investigate the crime, had more reasons for his distrust. , even with CCTV evidence showed Jamie moving back to the city. It doesn’t just seem unprofessional; If the argument falls apart, it will appear guilty.

The episode begins with Jamie’s desperate attempt to bring home and relationships back to normal. It was enough for Leela to make herself look like a good boy, she admitted that she went to see Harry, then to the doctor. Of course, he leaves the part of the hospital where he escapes from the hospital, goes to New York, and kills a psychologist at a party in Greenpoint; Doesn’t sound so good when you say it all at the same time, does it? This is because he initially believed he had found a way out of trying this tactic. It is Sonya’s visit to understand Leela’s husband lying and manipulating her feelings completely. She can’t talk to Cemi without her friends, and then drives her husband away. Between lighting her and refusing to accept her father’s vacation offer until everything is resolved, Jamie Burns makes all the bad decisions these days. When questioning him, making a shameless lie against a NYC detective seems like the ultimate straw and he soon asked for a lawyer.

But then, a clean event: When the police go to meet Harry, Jamie’s door slams open, and Jamie hears a screaming game. Harry’s phone footprint appears, and access to his notes opens the secret meeting between Harry and Jamie in the morning. Director Colin Bucksey continues to return to Jamie’s loved ones at this moment, emphasizing the internal change that occurs every time a teacher encounters someone who advises them to be clean. Jamie falls twice, calls out their blur, and leaves with a man free from the station.

The back half of this episode wisely prefers to turn the story away from Jamie to Harry, without focusing too much on the story. The passage becomes clear in the last scene when a surprise visit to Jamie Harry’s place runs to the detective’s nephew Eli. Suddenly Harry slips a punch on Jamie’s ribbon and warns him to leave his property before something bad happens. We do not know exactly what Jamie wants to achieve, but he is pleased with the results. “Harry Ambrose just showed up. It’s time to come,” he said. The more I tried to resolve Ambrose, the more it worked; there is nothing like a nightly walk from a murderer to a teenage nephew to make a person think less clearly.

With three episodes left, the show finally makes Harry Ambrose’s life the centerpiece of the narrative. Loss of marriage during one of the seasons was a big sublot, though subplot. And season two has allowed Ambrose to solve the current problems in her life, deepening her childhood deficiencies and explaining the mystery of religion. But this is something new: Harry’s life and work are threatening to do both. Immediately scarce, but as a result of the character study of a man we have been following for three seasons, he gets a new actuality. There is no big conspiracy – to make too many mistakes, just a mistake.

Critical observations

Sonya and Harry’s relationship is definitely at the level with Sonya’s first kiss.

Jessica Hecht provides Sonry’s mistrust of Harry’s surprise as a calm and cool man. Harry: (Explain why it didn’t work) “It’s my job.” Sonya: “Really ?!”

Not knowing that she was saying something completely wrong for her well-being, Kyle said, “He wants you to continue … you have no choice.”

During the fight between Jamie and Leela, we pointed to a crisis that was tearing up our marriage, and Jamie remembers: “I could have left two years ago. But I stayed.”

You think that Nietzsche will understand the irony of trying to say, “I’m not, I’m not” about their own murderous acts.

