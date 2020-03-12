The “real threat” to the United States is the trip from Europe

The director, Robert Redfield, of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), says that the “real threat” for the United States, in terms of stopping the spread of coronavirus, is the trip from Europe, as the House Blanca has not issued a travel ban. .

During a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, Redfield told lawmakers that Europe, not China, is currently the biggest threat to coronavirus, which is increasingly spreading in the US.

“It is clear that China is in control of the outbreak. They had 20 cases in the last 24 hours, “said Redfield.” Where is our real threat right now is Europe. This is where the cases come from. So, in a way, if you want to be forceful, Europe is the new China. . “

The allegations are made because the Trump administration has not yet issued a new travel ban outside those existing for China and Iran, although the State Department has issued a travel warning “Level 3. ”For Italy and South Korea.

Despite Italy’s national quarantine, daily flights from Milan, Italy, the nation’s most coronavirus-affected region, to the United States, have largely continued with little, according to Breitbart News.

Daily Flights Continue to the US from Coronavirus-Quarantined Italyhttps: //t.co/iBjwmgR69L

– John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 10, 2020

Currently flying on the Kayak.com travel website shows flights from airports in Milan and surrounding areas to almost every major city in the United States, including Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, California, Los Angeles, California, Dallas, Texas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, New York City, New York, Atlanta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Houston, Texas, Charlotte, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, Boston, Massachusetts, Detroit, Michigan, Miami, Florida and Little Rock, Arkansas.

While Trump has imposed a travel ban on Iran, Italy has outgrown Iran in terms of confirmed cases of coronavirus and virus deaths. Currently, there are about 12,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy and 827 deaths. Iran has about 20 million more residents than Italy.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Trump’s travel bans on China and Iran have been instrumental in stopping the coronavirus’s spread.

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.