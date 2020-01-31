The “realism” of the Trump administration is not the answer

Given the fear of the outbreak of the corona virus and the noise caused by the impeachment proceedings in the United States, President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was overlooked in Washington on Tuesday.

A deal that Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters touted as the “deal of the century” was declared dead by the Palestinians and most independent observers upon arrival.

Although the terms of the agreement are worrying – they are so one-sided that they pose a risk of renewed instability in the region – the main concern in Tokyo should be the “realism” that should guide the Trump administration’s thinking. If this is an indication of how Trump will deal with other international problems, Japan should be concerned.

The proposal indicated that three years had passed this week. The plan was led by special adviser Jared Kushner (son-in-law of the president) and worked out in close consultation with the Israeli government and some Arab interlocutors.

The Palestinians were not involved since they got out of the process in December 2017 when Trump said he would move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. For them, this was proof that Trump was not an honest broker and would favor Israel in the peace process.

Trump’s plan confirms this fear. It gives Israel sovereignty over land west of the Jordan, conquered in the 1967 Six Day War, declares Israel’s undivided Jerusalem capital and leaves all Israeli settlements on Arab land intact. Trump said the Palestinians were getting more than double their current territory, but a map shows what looks like an illiterate puzzle, with pieces scattered here and there, non-contiguous, and some packages deep in the desert. You also get land for a capital in a suburb on the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem – outside the city limits – and especially not in East Jerusalem, as you and the international community had wished.

What is degrading is that the later Palestinian state will have no military and will only be recognized as an independent country if it meets a list of criteria that the US and Israel will monitor. This list includes a governmental system with the rule of law, freedom of the press, free and fair elections, respect for human rights, freedom of religion and an independent judiciary, as well as a Western-level financial system. It must renounce all violence against its neighbors and end the propaganda that triggers hatred. All militant groups must be dissolved. Critics note that no other country in the region, perhaps not even Israel, would meet these criteria.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the plan as a “conspiracy agreement” and added that “our people will throw it in the trash can of history”.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior official of the Palestine Liberation Organization, called it “an existential attack on Palestine and the Palestinian people”. Regional powers fear that the Palestinians will take action against Israel, especially if Netanyahu plans to annex settlements in the West Bank in the near future.

The Palestinian Authority that governs the West Bank has started talks with Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, about a joint response to the proposal. Previously, the two groups were bitter rivals. They have found a common enemy that unites them.

The Middle East is a long way from Japan, but the effects of this plan could reach these shores. What is more worrying is what the proposal reveals about the Trump administration’s foreign policy and business dealings.

The first problem is the Trump team’s apparent inability to understand the motivations of the people it deals with. Trump and Kushner believe that the Palestinians should focus on the economic opportunities that are available: $ 50 billion investment (although it is unclear where this money will come from). They insist that economic gains should outweigh any political considerations, a point that Kushner emphasized when he defended the proposal, arguing that the Palestinian leadership “should stop and do the best to improve the lives of the Palestinians “.

If the Palestinians oppose this logic – so far they have rejected it from the outset – they are unlikely to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is being asked to surrender his nuclear weapons against similar investments. At the Singapore summit, Trump asked Kim to use “real estate perspective” and then promoted North Korea’s “great” beaches. But money is not the ultimate criterion for these leaders. political dignity and survival of the regime take precedence.

A second concern is the weight Trump attaches to his personal relationships with world leaders, a priority that apparently even exceeds national interests. The Middle East proposal provides little equality and clearly supports the personal and political interests of Trump’s friend and ally Netanyahu.

While Trump has an affinity for Israel – Kushner’s influence and the power of evangelical voters are among his political bases – there is also the close personal relationship he has built with Netanyahu. During the trade negotiations with China, for example, the president resigned from measures that would disadvantage Chinese companies (such as ZTE) out of consideration for his “friend”, President Xi Jinping. It is reasonable to expect similar efforts to accommodate Kim, a man Trump has “fallen in love with”.

Finally, there is the “realism” that determines the President’s thinking. Trump called his Middle East plan “realistic”: he focuses on practical issues, accepts local facts and offers both sides the opportunity to achieve their stated goals. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has justified US politics – especially when Trump resigned from positions that long held previous governments – arguing that it “recognizes the reality on the ground”, for example, by advocating international law as “Obstacle” described as an idea that was somehow going to be a legal solution. “Will Trump also decide that North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is another such“ reality ”that has to be accepted and not reversed?

His belief in his unique ability to solve problems, the desire to make friends, the willingness to accept “facts on the ground”, and hunger to do the “big things” that his predecessors couldn’t do, are driving Trump to Doing business like his Middle East peace proposal, which is far less than it seems. And if they fail, the government will blame the party, as Kushner indicated in his defense of the proposal he has made, noting that the Palestinians “have a perfect track record of seizing every opportunity they have had in their past had”. Maybe, but the administration also has to make sure that it doesn’t make a bad situation worse.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule Making Strategies and senior adviser (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The end of great ambitions”.