The reason Blackpink fans are so upset with YG

YG Entertainment’s precarious position in the music industry has become even more uncertain in the past year after the agency’s founder, Yang Hyun-suk, was forced to step down as CEO “amid a series of drug-related scandals in prostitution. “per Variety. Later that summer, the former YG chief was questioned by Seoul’s metropolitan police force about allegations of gambling abroad, facilitating sexual services for foreign investors and violating Korean trade laws with foreign parties, Joe said. Daily.

Yang’s interrogation was part of a larger crackdown, known as the Burning Sun sex scandal, in which members of another major music group YG Entertainment, known as the Big Bang, were found to have been involved in a series of shady deals – including prostitution, drug trafficking, and rape – at a Gangnam nightclub called Burning Sun. Following the scandal, Big Bang band member Seungri (real name Lee Seung-hyun) withdrew entirely from the music industry and some of K-Pop’s colleagues faced severe prison time, and the club closed its doors to good February 2019 (via AllKPop).

While Blackpink managed to move away from the K-Pop fallout after the Burning Sun, their closeness to Yang – who still remains a partial shareholder of YG Entertainment – through the label certainly did not help what the BLINKs have seen as a terrible mismanagement. group.