The reason Lana Del Rey has problems with relationships

Since her debut, Video Games, in 2012, Lana Del Rey has often been criticized for her glamorous grief. Is this perhaps something that bleeds into her relationships as well? This argument is no secret, and even some celebs have been involved in the comment, such as Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon.

“Today we have someone like Lana Del Rey, who doesn’t even know what feminism is, who thinks women can do what they want and who, in her world, is turning to self-destruction,” Gordon wrote in her memoirs. in 2015, in a band (through the sound effect). “Of course, he’s just a person. If he really thinks he’s beautiful, when young musicians come out in a hot flame of drugs and depression, why doesn’t he do it on his own?” – Yes. While Gordon’s words seem a bit harsh, his criticism is not new at all. As Popdust writes, “Del Rey checked all the boxes, was angry, irresponsible, violently expressed, checked her own narrative and at the same time devoted herself to the men of her life, quickly becoming the face of the stereotypical ‘sad girl’.”

So, is the charm of Del Rey’s sadness just a character? As the singer in the Swedish socket, Aftonbladet, previously said, “It’s not personal … It made it easier for me to express a very clear aesthetic that I love.” As for this aesthetic? Del Rey added: “Everything is dark and beautiful.”