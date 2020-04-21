The reason Meghan clashed with Buckingham Palace staff

Meghan Markle may find it impossible to be collaborated by some – obviously, there are people who just don’t want to work with the duchy because of how it works. However, when it comes to dealing with Buckingham Palace staff, it could have been a “conflict of cultures” that caused hostility, according to the Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey, who spoke to The New Yorker.

In the April 2020 issue, Tominey explained the differences, saying that Meghan “came from the world of celebrities, which is very fast and quite demanding”, while the “royal world is very different – it’s much slower, and extremely hierarchical “” Because of these differences, those who worked for the royal family were obviously “less in love with the very qualities that made it irresistible to the press: the brilliance of showbiz, the confidence and feminist habits of the claim.”

The royal expert further broke the situation, noting that “there is a staff hierarchy at Buckingham Palace for years to serve the queen and the country.” According to Tominey, “To ask Harry and Megan, there was a conversation under the stairs, especially with the Duchess, who was, ‘Well, wait a minute, who do you think you are?’ »

Who is Meghan is someone who seems to be completely satisfied with her new life away from the royal rules, which obviously don’t fit her idea of ​​a happy always.