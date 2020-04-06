The reason Meghan hasn’t seen her mom since she moved

Steve Parsons / Getty Images

Following the official departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the royal family, the former actress returns to her hometown of Los Angeles with her husband and son Archie. However, Markle has not yet seen her mother! Although both have only been living in the car for a few days, Markle and Harry have decided not to put Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, in jeopardy by visiting her during the coronation pandemic.

Markle and Harry were isolated in their new home with their boy after they moved from Vancouver Island, where he was hiding after leaving the British royal family. According to the Sun, the couple died to see Ragland, but advised them not to socialize with her in the light of the pandemic.

This isolation from her mother has left Markle “absolutely sad,” a source told the British newspaper. “Besides, one of the main reasons she decided to live in Los Angeles was to be close to her mom,” the source added. “Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful, and Meghan and Harry have to stick to all the official instructions when it comes to coronation.”

The source continued: “WhatsApping and FaceTiming have done almost every day, but obviously it’s not the same.”

Meghan Markle is close to her mom

Friends know that Meghan Markle has always been close to her mother. In the former costume of the actress “royal wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, Doria Ragland was the only member of her family who was present. There has been considerable controversy over this fact, as it has been widely reported that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, falsified a heart attack to disregard marriage because he was ashamed of a fake photo orchestra he orchestrated (via Marie Claire).

After the royal wedding, things became more sour between Markle and his family members. When her father abused her and the royal family in the British press, she severed almost all ties with her father. Similarly, she stopped talking to her half-sister Samantha Markle, who constantly talks about Markle and even threatens to leave a book about her (through the Sun).

Markle’s nephew, Tyler Dooley (who runs a marijuana business and names his executives after Markle and his immediate family), also threw it at the media, while another of Thomas Dooley’s other nephews made headlines in 2019 when He was arrested for walking on the streets while exhausted and naked, according to the Daily News.

Meghan Markle lives close to his estranged family

