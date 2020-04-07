The reason why Michelle Williams almost stopped singing

When it comes to mental health, Michelle Williams has always been open and vocal. Although the singer struggled with depression at the age of 13, the symptoms hit hard shortly after he broke his commitment to Pastor Chad Johnson, just weeks after Johnson’s proposal. “I thought, ‘I’m fine!’ “I have love, I work outside, but I was so angry, the anger built on me, I didn’t try to commit suicide, but I said (life),” he told people. “I would bury it and before you knew it, I would look up from the pit like, ‘Oh my God.’

With the help of her doctors, Williams began treatment. As he said in essence: “You really have to listen to your body and my body says no.” Now recovering, Williams wants fans to know they’re not alone.

“Allow yourself to feel the pain of those you feel, okay, but then tell yourself you have to get up,” he added. “You have to have inside you to tell yourself to get up.” He went on to say, “Days get better. Really, really. I’m a living witness to that. You have to do the work.”

We are certainly glad to see that Williams makes her voice heard and used to spread hope and positivity – along with beautiful music.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Service at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the HOME text in the Text Crisis Line at 741741.