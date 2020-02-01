The reason why the Hounslow Council will continue to fly the EU flag after Brexit

Britain has officially left the EU, but in our extremely diverse capital, not everyone is satisfied with the impact of Brexit.

Local councils in London help EU citizens apply for the city and work hard to make them feel welcome, and Hounslow is no exception.

The Hounslow Council decided to continue to display the EU flag at Hounslow House, and the head of the council, Steve Curran, explained why.

Councilor Curran said: “Although the decision to leave the EU has been taken, we know that there is still a lot of uncertainty and concern among our European citizens, their families and employers, as well as businesses and local organizations.

“Our EU citizens, many of whom work for the council and our partners such as schools, health and social welfare services and the police, contribute enormously to the diversity and rich culture of the district.

“They are our friends, neighbors and loved ones, and we want them to stay.

“They have also brought a huge amount to our local economy. Their skills, innovation and hard work have been at the heart of the fantastic business growth that we have seen in the borough, as well as the jobs and opportunities that create for residents.

“In addition to advising and supporting them as best we can, we want to make sure they continue to feel welcome as valued members of our communities.

“We will continue to display the EU flag as a symbol that we remain an internationalist district, a gateway to London for people and business, a place that embraces diversity and that EU citizens can call home. “

The council also advised residents who want support and information about Brexit, including how to apply for the EU settlement system, to visit the Brexit section of their website.

