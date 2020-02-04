The reasons for his engagement in Georgia

Do you want to attack every day with the latest information on UGA football recruitment? That brings the Intel. Today’s play is a good read of Ladd McConkey’s recent commitment to the Georgia football program.

It doesn’t happen often that you call a SEC soccer recruit and hear one of Vivaldi’s classics as a ringtone. However, this is the ringtone from Ladd MConkey.

That was his choice years ago. He never bothered to change. This is the same ringtone that his older brother Hinton had for a while.

They have that in common. This is pretty much the No. 15 jersey they have always worn. His older brother has just ended his career in West Georgia. He wore the number 15. This is the number McConkey selected during his official weekend visit to Georgia.

The Chatsworth resident hopes that one day he will wear Athens. This number goes back to his father and number 15, whom he wore years ago when playing ball for Dalton High School.

“It was also red and black,” said Ladd McConkey. “He said I look good in red (on the visit) and I think you do too.”

It was about the last time that his family mostly wore red clothes at football matches. The McConkeys grew up in a Tennessee volunteer family.

That will certainly change this fall, as McConkey signed on to UGA on Super Bowl Sunday and signs with the Bulldogs tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. on National Signing Day.

McConkey told DawgNation that when he officially visited Saturday, it basically took him a few hours in Athens to make sure that what he felt on campus was consistent with the logic.

Ladd McConkey is classified as a 3-star recruit, but brings unique expertise to the reception room in Athens. (Ladd McConkey / Twitter)

Ladd McConkey: The league leader for Georgian football

The Bulldogs became his first Power 5 offering and prioritized him late in the 2020 recruitment cycle. This increased his college options from what he saw as a “very good choice” between Army, Coastal Carolina, Chattanooga and Jacksonville State.

“I knew Georgia was a fantastic school both academically and on the soccer field,” he said of his reasons for choosing UGA. “I knew it was a really good school. But when I got there it really felt like home. It felt like it was going to suit me, so I knew I had to do it. “

He had that feeling for Athens.

“At the end of Saturday, I knew I would make my decision and let Coach (Kirby) Smart know the next morning,” said McConkey. “Really just a combination of everything. That Saturday evening Trainer Smart came out and had dinner with us. I was just near the coaching staff and some of the guys just felt really fit for me. “

His host for his official visit weekend was the red shirt newcomer TE Ryland Goede.

Smart spoke about everything with the broad recipient perspective. Soccer. Family. School.

“Just like it was a normal conversation,” he said. “We just sat down and talked about anything that had dinner with anyone.”

The new offensive coordinator Todd Monken met with McConkey and a few other visitors. He showed them clips of what he likes to do. He had NFL film with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was his textbook.

“He showed the outsiders how to get the ball and the running backs how to get involved,” he said. “How the slot people can participate and also play. It showed me how dynamic the new crime in Georgia can be, and I really noticed it. “

Smart came up with an interesting name. If it shows up in print, it makes a lot of sense.

Ladd McConkey said it was “just different” to be in Athens than on his other official visits. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

This name? It was freshly baked Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman Jr.

McConkey is very quick and elusive. Hardman was all of that and maybe high school equipment. There will be very few freshmen in 2020 who can claim that they can walk like Mecole did as a freshman in 2016.

But what is lost here in all the tired Wes-Welker-Julian-Edelman-Hunter-Renfow parallels would be exactly that.

Georgia’s offensive needs more explosive players like Hardman. Especially another one that is a bit bigger and about as heavy as a high school graduate.

Hardman was under 170 pounds from Elbert County.

“We talked a little bit about my weight and he said Mecole played here and how many pounds 165 or so when he arrived in Georgia,” said McConkey.

The former 5-star was rated ATH because he was primarily a quarterback in high school. McConkey will see significantly more reps at WR for North Murray in 2017 and 2018.

“Coach Smart said he was tiny but had no hits,” he said. “He said he was smart enough.”

McConkey will be an inch and a half taller. He has great hands. The future bulldog is around 165 pounds, but he played his older year at 174 pounds.

He is currently a member of a regional basketball team. North Murray will host the regional tournament. It’s pretty hard to get the pounds off if he’s a playmaker on the basketball team.

“The plan is for me to build up to 185 pounds so I will be able to really play and hold that weight for the season,” he said. “I felt really good this year at 174 and I think I can get up to 185. I’ll try to do that before the season.”

What Ladd McConkey has to offer

McConkey is committed to smart.

“I just said coach Smart, I think I want to get involved at the University of Georgia. We just got up and he hugged me and he hugged my whole family,” said Ladd McConkey. “It was just fantastic.”

He was “super excited” to be in Athens this weekend. His people too.

“They all just had a great time,” he said. “They really felt like it was the right place for me. You are all very excited for me. “

McConkey was not the most talented recruit. He had much smaller schools that courted him until the bulldogs came along. Does it mean more to him that it happens the way it happened?

“I don’t know if I told you this before, but my brother was there for me,” said Ladd McConkey. “He always told me that I was only patient. Be patient. I can still hear him telling me this. He said “I promise it will come for you” and “You work so hard” and “It will happen” and he just knew it. “

Ladd McConkey had a plan to plan before his official visit to Athens. (Ladd McConkey / Twitter)

Hinton McConkey kept saying, “The big deal will come.”

“I just have patience and it finally paid off. It was definitely a blessing,” said McConkey. “It’s really so surreal.”

The McConkeys have a large check-out grocery list. New car flags. New washstands. New house flags. Everything new.

“So my brother and I, my mother and I actually bought our first Georgia shirts while we were visiting,” he said. “So my brother wore his yesterday. We all get used to it. We are happy and blessed and thankful that we have got used to it. “

“It will not take long.”

He had planned to sign up before this official visit.

“When I arrived in Georgia it was clear that I wanted to be there,” he said. “That was the plan. It just happened when I was up there. “

The McConkey family celebrated with some family friends who are die-hard bulldogs at home. They ate, hung around and saw Hardman in the Super Bowl. He is working on his “shot” and a real bark.

“We’ll get there,” he said.

What will it be like if he signs his name on this letter of intent on Wednesday?

“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “It is really incredible that something like this happens. It is a special moment in my life right now. I’m not sure how I will feel if I sign it, but I know it will bring relief and is just super excited. “

Ladd McConkey signed on to Georgia coach Kirby Smart on Sunday. (Ladd McConkey / Twitter)