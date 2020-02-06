The rebel parish of East London which was free to govern itself

There used to be a rather strange part of East London that was its own entity for a long time.

It was known as extra-parochial freedom, which meant that it was completely outside the influence of the church until 1911, when it merged with the parish of Spitalfields and therefore had to abide by the rules. from all the others.

This secret area, known as Norton Folgate, was located along a short stretch of the A10 between Shoreditch High Street and Bishopsgate, near the city of London.

The 8.7 acres that the area covered included Folgate Street (formerly White Lyon Yard or White Lion Street), Spital Square, Elder Street, Fleur de Lis Street and Blossom Street.

Although he was very close to the city, Norton Folgate had neither his order nor his wealth.

A house in the old Norton Folgate

(Image: ceridwen)

Instead, it was an autonomous entity that was entirely governed by its own people. Although not legally independent, it was completely independent from the rule of the church and the city of London. Independence was at the heart.

While they were completely outside the rules of the rest of London, Norton Folgate had some sort of order.

People held certain roles, including Headborough (a sort of mayor), the overseers of the poor (who managed the rents), the agent and the scavenger, who managed the cleaning of the streets.

So it was an unusual place but not completely without law.

Norton Folgate was independent of the church and governed by his own people

(Image: Jonathan Cardy)

And it can’t be too bad since playwright Christopher Marlowe lived there and the City of London Theater was built there in 1837 by architect Samuel Beazley.

Additionally, there is a Madness album titled The Liberty of Norton Folgate which was released in 2009, on which the 10 minute title song tells the story of Norton Folgate.

Norton Folgate stayed that way until 1900, when everything started to change.

The administrative boundaries of London have been redrawn and Norton Folgate has separated.

A small portion of it went to the Metropolitan District of Shoreditch while the bulk went to Stepney.

And so Norton Folgate’s freedom was gone, although, according to The Guardian, some people still claim that freedom from his political status was never officially abolished.

