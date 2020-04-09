The Rebranded Ethernet technology consortium presents 800 Gigabit Ethernet

With an increasing demand for network speed and throughput performance within the datacenter and high-performance computing cluster, the recently renamed Ethernet technology consortium announced a new 800 Gigabit Ethernet technology. Based on many of the existing technologies that power modern 400 Gigabit Ethernet, the 800GBASE-R standard is trying to double the performance, to power increasingly hungry data centers.

The recently finalized standard comes from the Ethernet Technology Consortium, the IEEE non-technological consortium, supported by the technology industry previously known as the 25 Gigabit Ethernet Consortium. The group was originally created to develop 25, 50 and 100 Gigabit Ethernet technology and, while the IEEE Ethernet standards have exceeded what the consortium has achieved, the consortium has remained trained to push even faster network speeds and changing its name to keep the times. Some of ETC’s major contributors and supporters include Broadcom, Cisco, Google and Microsoft, with over 40 companies listed as supplements to his work.

800 Gigabit Ethernet block diagram

As for their new 800 Gigabit Ethernet standard, at a high level of 800 GbE you can essentially think of a larger version of 400 GbE. The standard is primarily based on the use of existing 106.25G lanes, which were introduced for 400GbE, but doubling the total number of lanes from 4 to 8. And while it is a conceptually simple change, there is a significant amount of work. involved in bonding together additional lanes in this way, which is what the new 800GbE standard has to solve.

Diving, the new 800GBASE-R specification defines a new Media Access Control (MAC) and a Physical Coding Sublayer (PCS), which in turn is built on two 400 GbE 2xClause PCs to create a single MAC that works in combination with 800 Gb / s. Each 400 GbE PC uses 4 106.25 GbE lanes, which once doubled brings the total to eight lanes, which was used to create the new 800 GbE standard. And while the focus is on the 106.25G lanes, it’s not a difficult requirement; ETC claims that this architecture could also allow for larger groupings of slower lanes, such as 16×53.125G, if manufacturers decided to pursue the matter.

PCS 800 GbE flow chart

Focusing on the MAC itself, ETC says that 800 Gb Ethernet will inherit all the previous attributes of the 400 GbE standard, with full duplex support between two terminals and with a minimum 8-bit interpacket gap. The diagram above shows every 400 GbE with 16 10 b lanes, with each 400 GbE data stream transcoding and scrambling packet data separately, with a binding control that synchronizes and unites both PCs.

All in all, the 800GbE standard is the last step for a sector as a whole that is moving to Ethernet Terabit (and beyond). And while those future standards will ultimately require faster SerDes to drive the individual lanes required, 800GBASE-R can now provide 800GbE on current generation hardware. All this should be an advantage for the standard hyperscaler and for customers of HPC operators, who are eager to obtain greater bandwidth between the systems.

The Ethernet technology consortium outlines the full 800 GbE specifications on its website in a PDF. There is no information on when we might see 800GbE in products, but being largely based on existing technology, there should be a relatively short wait for data center networking standards. Although datacenter operators will likely have to pay for luxury; with even a 16-port Cisco Nexus 400 GbE switch that costs over $ 11,000, we don’t expect 800 GbE to become cheap.

