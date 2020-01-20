The recent visit gives stability to his 2021 engagement

Jared Wilson was involved in the Sam Pittman era in Georgia. He was seen as a Pittman special. Another gem that was picked from the 3-star category in a future game on the Georgia line.

Check out these feet on his highlight film. For this reason, his headmaster said it looked like he was walking on pillows. But Sam Pittman’s exit brought some uncertainties.

The first thing that nation No. 15 OG (according to the 247Sports composite ratings) was “shocked”

Wilson also didn’t know about Matt Luke about 40 days ago – “I want to see where this relationship leads,” he said.

Nine days ago he had this to say: “Coach Luke and I still haven’t talked much, but I just want to see where this relationship leads to.”

That’s about the time other schools started making offers. These included Florida and Florida as well as Sam Pittman and his razorbacks. He kept his options open and said it was “hard” for him to say whether he still felt committed to the UGA.

Fast forward in real time. Wilson told DawgNation that he had just been hit by an “incredible” visit to change the size of the UGA-Fit at this weekend’s “Junior Day” event.

“I wanted to go back because it was” Junior Day “and it was an opportunity to visit coach Luke for the first time,” said Wilson. “I can say he’s a family man.”

He had to work to build that relationship with coach Luke. They haven’t sat down and talked about football yet, but they did something else.

They played table tennis.

“He’s really good,” said Wilson.

Luke took the “W” in these clashes.

“I thought I was really good,” said Wilson. “But I do not think.”

Jared Wilson just had what he called his “best visit” to the UGA. This is good news for the 2021 commit given the move from Sam Pittman to Matt Luke as an offensive coach in Athens. (Jared Wilson / Twitter)

Jared Wilson: The Fit With Georgia Forward

He’ll be in North Carolina next weekend. South Carolina will move on February 1st. His last planned trip will be in Florida on March 7th.

You will have to deal with UGA again as a team to switch it off. Why? This is because Wilson said visiting Junior Day last weekend in Athens was important. He even rated testing UGA as his best trip yet.

He emphasized the Family Guy aspect when it comes to Luke. Even when I was thinking about the situation with coach Pittman in Georgia.

“It’s almost like you can’t compare them,” said Wilson. “Both are great coaches. They are both very energetic and, above all, both family members, and I like that. ‘

Wilson rated the 247Sports Composite Standard for 2021 as the country’s No. 363 for 2021. He is currently one of two commitments to this cycle in Athens. Woodstock High DB David Daniel is the other.

Daniel chose Georgia on September 13th. Wilson selected the Bulldogs on November 7, 2019. Check out Wilson’s junior film below.