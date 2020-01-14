The record breakers from Liverpool, Drinkwater and Mahrez turn back time and Mason Greenwood stages Anthony Martial

Apparently, King Kloppo hadn’t thought of the records Liverpool had broken over the weekend.

Yes exactly. The elected Premier League champion rose from 63 to 61 points for the first time ever happened in one of the major European leagues.

AFP or licensor

Jürgen Klopp and his Liverpool team beat records everywhere

Admittedly, I didn’t cross-reference whether this happened before football was invented in 1992, but they would certainly have mentioned it if it had.

Shot stop Alisson has now stopped more shots in a row than anyone else in Premier League history or, to get more out of the same garbage, in football history.

Liverpool have done just enough against Tottenham, especially since Tottenham has only really started to win in the last 20 minutes.

Would Alisson still be so important to his name if Heung-Min Son or Giovani Lo Celso had managed to hit a barn door with a banjo? Probably not.

There will certainly be a lot of Spurs fans making fun of VAR at some point this season, but many of them were suddenly big fans when it became clear that Liverpool’s winner had assumed a throw-in that went in the wrong direction.

Yes, but that didn’t mean Serge Aurier had to get out of position ten seconds before the ball finally fell on Bobby Firmino to score the winning goal. A few months later, and Jose still hasn’t done that defense for the entire 90.

Are we closer to knowing what Mourinho will do with Spurs?

Maybe this wasn’t the game to try, but for as long “Will do” This includes getting rid of Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose, which could improve performance.

Don’t worry, he’s up to his old tricks. And maybe, just maybe, Spurs need some of that. It would just be nice to see something on the field and not at the press conferences.

Getty Images – Getty

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho talks to midfielder Harry Winks

Leicester City’s loss to Southampton gave Man City the motivation to make Aston Villa look really, really bad.

Not that Villa is in fact not very, very bad – they are likely to fall. But City undoubtedly had the smell of second place in his nose and switched it on.

Peppy G picked up a second string XI, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, by selecting both Sergio Aguero and Gabby Jesus and their substitute at Ederson, but it was Riyad Mahrez who glittered – and showed that it was him and Danny Drinkwater still have a telepathic understanding.

Drinkwater’s debut was, of course, killed on social media, but don’t forget that this is a guy who hasn’t kicked a ball in two seasons (and when he kicked it at Villa Park, he wished he hadn’t ).

Oddly enough, however, his last three Premier League appearances have been for three different clubs all against man city. Funny what?

Getty Images – Getty

Danny Drinkwater didn’t enjoy his afternoon against Manchester City

Aguero also managed to break some records (take this Liverpool) by passing Thierry Henry and becoming the Premier League’s leading non-English scorer. His hat trick then took him past Alan Shearer and tripled him.

Dean Smith should have started his chat after the game with something that looks something like “Man City, which shows up here with full strength, shows us how much they respect us and how far we have come …” only for the Bantz.

Southampton could The large Leicester screens themselves showed motivation for how the Foxes scored all nine goals at St. Mary’s. Sometimes the media department doesn’t seem to understand the game at all, does it?

Whether it was this or personal pride or rather the lack of Wilfred Ndidi in the middle of the park for Brendan Rodgers’ team, Southampton moved further away from the relegation risk and Danny Ings continued his run. Has there been a better turnaround in form this season?

Getty Images – Getty

Danny Ings fights for the ball

Ah yes – there has. Watford.

Is it too early to say Bournemouth is dropping this season? And is it too early to stop talking about Watford as cast iron certainty for the drop? I don’t think this result is enormous for both clubs for different reasons.

Nigel Pearson has won 11 of his last 16 Premier League games – not bad for a man who manages Leicester in his relegation battle season and then stands at the bottom of the table on Watford’s side as he slides up. Only Jürgen Klopp has, not surprisingly, a better record.

Getty Images – Getty

Watford manager Nigel Pearson brings some Leicester magic to his new site

I suspect Man United felt disrespected when Norwich at Old Trafford failed to show the team’s full strength. I mean, to be fair to Daniel Farke, he couldn’t say Teemu Pukki wasn’t fit, but that’s just not the point.

That nudge must have been the fuel United needed for Marcus Rashford to win a duel on his 200th appearance for the club and Anthony Martial to win a duel – only to be staged from a distance by Mason Greenwood.

However, Norwich doesn’t really help itself. How many average teams scored against United when they were in action and how many teams beat United when the opposition attacked? It’s hardly rocket science.

Getty Images – Getty

Manchester United’s child prodigy Mason Greenwood met again

The Mikel Arteta era at Arsenal appears to be smoke and mirrors.

If you look at these annoying statistics and some of this irritating data, you will hardly notice a difference between Unai Emery’s side and that of the new man in the city.

David Luiz David Luiz ‘Palace equalizer and, to be honest, we all saw it coming.

AFP or licensor

Arsenal’s defender David Luiz greets the club’s fans at Selhurst Park

Chelsea needed a home win, otherwise they would buy Wilf Zaha or something. Fortunately, her young attack shot and easily saw Sean Dyche’s men off. Instead, they may focus their search on an actual left-back.

Carlo Ancelotti’s revolution continued with a 1-0 win over Brighton. Everton fans were so crazy about the Toffees’ defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool that they all went to Finch Farm as a mafia.

I mean, there is nothing better than giving the new boss some time to sort things out, right? The only surprise in this game was that it wasn’t Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored the win.

Getty Images – Getty

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti looks amused

The game of the wolves against Newcastle missed me. If I’m honest and it was a classic or incredibly bad, you have the right to feel completely transformed right now.

Better focus on Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over West Ham, which VAR wrote about.

Declan Rice was furious that he was asked to play handball in the run-up to the equalization the Hammers thought was equalizing. Rice thinks VAR should be kicked out of the game, but don’t worry – he’s likely to change his mind next week.

