A tape reviewed by ABC News appears to capture President Donald Trump telling associates that he wanted the United States then. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch sacked during a speech at a small rally attended by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – two former business associates of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who have since been charged At New York.

The recording appears to contradict President Trump’s statements and support the story that was offered by Parnas in interviews aired in recent days. Sources close to the recording said the recording was made during an intimate dinner on April 30, 2018 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Trump has repeatedly stated that he does not know Parnas, an American of Soviet descent who emerged as a joker in the Trump impeachment trial, particularly in the days following Trump’s impeachment.

“Get rid of it!” that’s what President Trump’s voice seems to be. “Take it out tomorrow. I don’t care. Take it out tomorrow. Take it out. Okay? Do it.”

On the tape, it appears that Giuliani’s two associates are telling President Trump that the U.S. ambassador mistreated him, which leads directly to the president’s apparent remarks. The recording was made by Fruman, sources close to the tape said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

During the conversation, several of the participants can be heard laughing with the president. At another point, the recording appears to capture Trump praising his new choice of secretary of state, stating forcefully: “(Mike) Pompeo is the best.” But the most striking moment comes when Parnas and the president discuss the sacking of his ambassador to Ukraine.

