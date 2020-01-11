The recording hit US power high 1 trillion. In 2019

Loading...

Music Streams in the US platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music were up 30% in 2019, raising 1.15 trillion streams at the end of the year, according to Nielsen Music’s annual report.

Since the popularization of streaming services in 2008, the way people consume music has dramatically transformed the industry. According to Nielsen, streaming services today account for 82% of music consumption in the US. While digital streaming grew by 30%, sales of physical albums dropped 19%. This means that naturally sold copies of the albums make up less than 1/10 of total music consumption. In addition, even top companies like Billboard had to make adjustments to their business model to satisfy growth.

One factor in the United States record high in 2019 is the number of high profile releases by the most sought after pop and rap artists. The show features albums by Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, all of which have contributed to a 14% increase in total album audio consumption. In addition, rapper Post Malone, who broke several records after releasing his album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, captured 2019’s top artist in sales and streams. Drake was the only artist in the top five not to have released a full album in 2019. Despite this, Drake was still ranked as the overall artist of the year.

Another factor that led to a sharp increase in audio streaming was the rise of TikTok. The viral video sharing application, similar to what was once Vine, played a big role in the emergence of viruses. The street of Lil Nas X’s Old Town, which grew in popularity due to TikTok, became 2019’s most consumed song with over 2.5 billion streams. Above that, he had the longest run on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Justin Bieber’s “Despacito”.

