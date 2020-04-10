The recovered coronavirus patient gave his creature to help others

With the flooding of the front pages that shocked the latest crisis caused by the spread of corona, Mediaite decided to dedicate at least one story a day to good news coming from all over the world.

A California man recovered from the corona gave his creature to potentially help others who are fighting the virus.

Recovered patient Jason Garcia appeared on Fox News and told America’s Newsroom host Ed Henry that “I had a great opportunity to donate.”

“Just the fact that something so simple can help a lot of families and a lot of people who are suffering now is a big feeling,” he said, noting that his creature would come out in three patients with coronavirus.

“We were able to extract the plasma using a removal machine and then store it and then give it to another patient to receive the antibodies that will help them fight the disease,” explained one Garcia nurse. .

Garcia, married with an active military member and an eleven-month-old daughter, was initially shocked to be diagnosed.

“It surprised me,” he told Henry. “The chances at the time were very low and I didn’t travel to any hotspots. So it was a shock to us.”

“But I took it fast, it wasn’t too bad … Isolation was the hardest part. Especially when I was 11 months old. He wanted to crawl and see Dad. They have to take her away from the door. So that was the hardest part.” part “, he added.

“You’re back, and you’re helping others, and that’s really amazing,” said a grateful Henry.

Watch above via Fox News.

