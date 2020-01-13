The recovery begins after storms in the Midwest in the South killed 11 people

Loading...

Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves – heavy weekend weather has been blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast.

Tens of thousands were without electricity on Sunday due to the storms the day before. Officials in distant locations assessed the damage while the care teams were working to restore power.

The storms overturned trees, tore down roofs and in some areas destroyed buildings.

The National Weather Service said it was a tornado that hit winds of at least 213 km / h in Alabama’s Pickens County and killed three people.

“I could hear everything break apart,” said Larry Jones, who was in the rubble of Pickens County, in a video posted by The Tuscaloosa News.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey praised the state’s first responders in a statement on Sunday expressing his grief over death.

“This morning, I addressed both the county leadership and the legislature to express my deepest condolences to this terrible loss of life,” said Ivey’s statement.

In northwest Louisiana, three deaths were attributed to high winds. A man in his bed in Oil City, Louisiana was crushed to death by a tree that fell on his house early Saturday. A couple in the nearby Bossier parish were killed when the storms destroyed their mobile home. The National Weather Service said a tornado with wind speeds of 135 miles per hour (215 km / h) hit the area.

In Lubbock, Texas, two first responders were killed when they were hit by a vehicle in a traffic accident on icy roads. In Iowa, where a semitrailer overturned on Interstate 80, a passenger was killed under similar road conditions.

Near Kiowa, Oklahoma, a man drowned after being carried away by the floods, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

In Wisconsin, strong winds, waves, and floods caused millions of dollars in damage to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Port director Adam Schlicht called it “an unprecedented event in Port Milwaukee”.

Ice weather also made traveling in some areas difficult. The winter weather caused the cancellation of more than 1,200 flights on Saturday at the two main airports in Chicago.

Schlicht said that the port’s international docks, which are closed for the season, have “suffered significant damage”.

Strong wind and icy weather were factors in power outages that affected tens of thousands in the south and northeast. The PowerOutage.US website, which tracks failures, reported more than 11,000 failures in New York on Sunday evening. Failure numbers declined, but more than 10,000 people in West Virginia were without electricity. about 17,000 in the Carolines; 14,000 in Alabama; 20,000 in Mississippi and 12,000 in Arkansas.

Entergy Corporation announced that its subsidiaries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi were working to restore power for approximately 30,000 Sundays, most of which were in Mississippi and Arkansas. This was a decrease of 134,000 failures across the Entergy system.

While most should be restored later in the day, some in areas of Arkansas and Mississippi with extensive damage could take longer, spokeswoman Lee Sabatini said.

“They had extensive infrastructure damage,” said Sabatini about these two countries.

For some, it was just the recent extreme weather outbreak in months.

The storm system triggered a tornado near Tazewell in northeast Tennessee for the second time in less than three months on Saturday. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that it seemed to have maximum wind speeds of 65 miles an hour (nearly 105 km / h). No injuries were reported.

A tornado with 130 km / h wind touched down in Tazewell on October 31.