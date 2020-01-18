The recovery in tourism will see an upswing of $ 76 million

The Morrison government continues to invest $ 2 billion in the National Bushfire Recovery Fund and announces its first $ 76 million tourism recovery package.

The initiative aims to protect jobs, small businesses and the local economy by bringing tourists back to Australia.

Minister of Tourism Simon Birmingham said it was vital to bring people back to communities affected by fires and to promote tourism across the country.

Minister of Commerce and Tourism Simon Birmingham. (AAP)

“We have committed funds from this $ 76 million so that firefighting communities, in particular, are the only ones who can bid to get funding for new events, festivals, and installations, whether or not they do.” be art installations or other attractions that can help people return to these communities when they are rebuilt, “he said.

In response to inquiries from the tourism industry, the package includes $ 20 million for a nationally coordinated domestic marketing initiative and $ 25 million for a global marketing campaign to promote international tourism.

An additional $ 10 million will be made available to support regional tourism events in bushfire-affected areas.

Senator Birmingham said some operators saw bookings from overseas markets drop by up to 40 percent, putting tourism and hospitality at risk.

He said the funds for international visits were made available to journalists rather than celebrities.

“Funding for international visits is mostly a lesson … to ensure that we get history back internationally, that Australia is open to business, that the vast majority of our nation is untouched by bushfires and that tourists can still come and have it the same amazing experience in Australia that we were always proud of. “

Through Tourism Australia, the government is providing an additional $ 9.5 million for its international media and travel hosting program and $ 6.5 million to help tourism companies participate in their annual event.

Australia’s diplomatic network is also receiving $ 5 million to open the country to international education, exports and travel.

“Australian tourism faces vivid memories from its greatest challenge,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

“This is about getting more visitors to keep local businesses alive and protect local jobs across the country, particularly in the directly devastated areas like Kangaroo Island and the Adelaide Hills, the Blue Mountains and along the NSW coast and East Gippsland in Victoria. “