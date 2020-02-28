“the-recreation:-in-direction-of-zero”-enjoys-rankings-strengthen-“mister-trot”-sets-new-cable-network-document

Television Chosun’s “Mister Trot” proceeds to make cable community heritage with every new episode!

Following surging earlier the 30 p.c mark final 7 days to split its have record for the optimum viewership rankings ever accomplished by a cable community, “Mister Trot” has bested by itself when yet again with its most up-to-date episode.

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 27 broadcast of the hit audition system scored normal nationwide rankings of 28.056 p.c and 32.699 percent for its two areas, environment a new history for the highest rankings in cable community history.

Meanwhile, despite rigid competitors from the file-breaking “Mister Trot,” MBC’s “The Video game: In the direction of Zero” also loved an maximize in its viewership rankings final night time. According to Nielsen Korea, the February 27 episode of the mystery thriller drama scored typical nationwide scores of 3.2 per cent and 3.nine %, marking a compact but significant increase in viewership from the evening before.

Eventually, KBS 2TV’s “Forest” scored common nationwide ratings of 4.3 % and four.nine per cent for its two sections.

