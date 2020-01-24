The recruiter reveals the words you should ban from your CV

An Australian recruiter revealed the words that every job seeker should ban in their CV, including one who could be an instant “career killer”.

Michael Berger, founder and director of Brisbane-based engineering and construction recruiting company Talent Blueprint, told news.com.au that several words and phrases immediately sounded the alarm for recruiters and employers.

“While some words and phrases may be more acceptable across industries, whether you wash dishes, drive trucks, or apply for a position as marketing manager for an ASX company, never put those words on your CV and your chances will be on, “he said.

The biggest offender? The word “unemployed”.

“If you’ve had the odd gap between jobs in your career, the last thing you want to do is highlight it in the world with this one-word career killer,” he explained.

“It is a choice of words without much positivity – it implies that you are unemployable and that you cannot find a job.

“If you’ve renovated your home, traveled or cared for a loved one, say so – don’t call them” unemployed “, be more creative.”

He said the word evoked the “worst connotations” and that job seekers should rather be honest about what they were actually doing without a job.

Two other specific words that Mr. Berger said should be avoided are “hardworking” and “honest”.

He said that they could be used if an arbitrator specifically chose to highlight these attributes, but that they should be avoided otherwise because they were vague and overused.

“It is more important to illustrate what you have done quantitatively or qualitatively – so if you are a forklift driver, illustrate how many pallets you deliver in one day,” he said.

“But there is no evidence just to say that you are an honest or hardworking person. Recruiters or employers are not going to be excited by these words alone – you have to justify exactly why you are so hardworking and honest.”

Then he advised against including unnecessary personal information such as your date of birth, marital status, identification number, primary school or address.

“You have a limited time to make a good impression,” he said.

“This information is really nothing but noise. Recruiters look at this stuff all the time and they can only spend 10 seconds looking at a CV, so don’t include words that don’t matter to them.

“Your resume is like a sales brochure, so don’t include little fluff details.”

Mr. Berger, who has over 18 years of recruiting experience, said there were also specific words that should be avoided once you have gotten an interview – and the first is “I”.

“Companies are made up of teams and the ability to work within them is essential,” he said.

“The word” I “is OK, but it must be balanced – so, for example, a sentence like” I have been awarded as the most innovative engineer in Australia “must be balanced with something like” It has helped my team to be exposed to new technologies and developed our graduates ”.

“It changes the tone and makes you think that this person is a gun, but that he also cares about bringing his team with him.”

Another hatred for pets is the use of the word “learn” in relation to the basic skills of an industry, as this implies that the job seeker is not confident or qualified.

“In the majority of cases, no employer wants a learner. They want someone to be ready to fight and ready to be productive,” said Berger.

“The use of this word when discussing basic aspects of the role expresses that you are not ready or just not confident in your abilities.”

Finally, one of the biggest mistakes in job interviews is the use of the word “hate”.

“Hatred is a strong, immature word and sends a message that you are a difficult or bitter person to deal with and generally not a positive person,” said Berger.

“Never say something like,” I hate menial jobs, regional travel, people management or my old boss. “

“If I hear a sentence like that, it’s a revelation – instead, you could say something like,” I’m better used in a customer contact role than an administrator “- there must be a balance and a positive twist. “

