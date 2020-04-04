The recruitment of WarnerMedia’s new CEO is logical and unexpected.

In 2011, Jason Kilar, Founding Chief Executive of Streaming Darling Hulu, posted a blog post on its website that provided thoughts on traditional television conditions. He said on traditional television, too many ads, too inconvenient programming, couldn’t see when they liked, and ultimately the mercy of viewers empowered by social media It was a program [in both good and bad terms].

Hollywood observers quickly interpreted it as a severe criticism of his major media partner owner, rather than reflecting changes in viewing habits. How much agitation did Kilar cause? That’s enough to justify news coverage the next day asking, “Is Jason Killer going to fire?” [He was not.]

Therefore, it’s hard to imagine that Kilar will work for the big media giants behind the cable networks CNN, TBS, and TNT. But that’s exactly nine years from now. On Wednesday, WarnerMedia, the AT & T owned successor to Time Warner, the owner of Hulu’s leading media partner, has named him CEO. Kilar will replace John Stankey, who has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of AT & T.

It’s not difficult to understand why AT & T taps on one-time media “Bad Boy”. Eventually, Kirard’s view of the future of television proved largely correct. By 2020, on-demand streaming services will dominate the entertainment industry, code cuts will prevail, and the most popular video subscription service [Hulu’s long-time nemesis Netflix] will be ad-free. Today’s major media companies are aiming to be more like Hulu than they used to be.

For example, WarnerMedia’s HBO launches its own HBO Max streaming service that offers premium content from HBO, The CW, and other WarnerMedia brands along with proprietary licensed series such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory. I am preparing to do it. It was originally co-produced by Warner Bros. Television. Given the fiercely competitive landscape before that, we did better than former streaming bosses who claimed that nearly 10 years ago, “ rapid innovation, low margins, customer loyalty ” would define a pay TV winner. Who else is taking the initiative?

The only remaining question is why 48-year-old Kilar joined the media conglomerate after spending years fighting what they stood. In a short exchange, he provided mere clues to longtime industry observer Peter Kafka: given the instability of the wider media industry, Warner Media was a “good place to run.” [Neither Kilar nor his new employer responded to requests for Fortune comments.] No joke: In just a few weeks, the new coronavirus pandemic has ceased film and television production, and consumers Burdened my pocket. I was convinced to subscribe to another streaming service.

“I think he’s got this job for just one reason: he’s getting long-term strategies with the buy-in of management, rather than relying on traditional thinking,” said the media. Says Rich Greenfield, a partner at technology research firm LightShed. “He was the one who wanted to shake things further at Hulu. Three monsters [News Corp., Disney, Comcast] refused to allow him and he left.”

A remarkable killer has a veteran leader beside him when he enters the photo. Robert Greenblatt, former chairman of NBC Entertainment and now leading entertainment at Warner Media, and Jeff Zucker, president of CNN, who oversees all live programming and sports, will report to him. Both were considered key internal candidates for Kilar’s work.

“They have people who have media experience from different sides, so now their work has been reset as a media company that is part of a large mobile phone company,” said media analyst Bruce. Reicht says. “New leadership needs to think about how to combine all these segments.”

Aside from integration issues, Greenfield believes that Kirar’s arrival at WarnerMedia has been actively reflected in AT & T. [The agreement was reached in October.]

“This is the AT & T idea,” Greenfield talks about hiring Kilar. “This acknowledges that the media world is changing, and acknowledges that we need someone who truly lives at the intersection of media and technology.”

