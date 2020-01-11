The Red Devils got a boost with the positive Harry Maguire update, and Teemu Pukki came out for visitors

Loading...

Manchester United was inspired by the news that Harry Maguire could surprisingly return to his team against Norwich on Saturday.

Earlier reports suggested that the defender could be out for several weeks of the season due to a hip injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave a positive update to Maguire in his pre-game press conference.

He said, “He has a chance for tomorrow. It’s a trifle. I don’t know where the reports come from. You might have mistaken him for Harry Kane. He’s being trained today and seeing how he reacts for tomorrow.

“It is no surprise because he is a warrior and he wants to play. If there is a little problem, he gets ready to play. He did that against Wolverhampton.

“He felt a little uncomfortable at half-time, but was firmly convinced that he would be fine. He was about to play City, but he wasn’t fit enough. “

Central midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay were left out with ankle and knee problems.

Danny Murphy says “Solksjaer makes mistakes too often” at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard is also unavailable for the Manchester United game due to illness.

Solskjaer expects a reaction on Saturday after the disappointing 1-3 defeat against Manchester City at Old Trafford in Tuesday’s first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

“Of course, you’re disappointed if you lose a game against your local rivals,” he said.

“But which way should it go? Do you feel sorry for yourself or do you knock yourself down and get ready for the next one?

“One of the worst qualities a soccer player can have is feeling sorry for himself. The boys were focused. It was a disappointing feeling because we know this was not the game we wanted but it is football and I am sure we will get a response tomorrow. “

It was another extremely disappointing week for United. There was a loss to Arsenal in the Premier League before the cup games, but Solskjaer will not use a siege mentality.

“It’s not against the world, it’s against Norwich,” he said. “That is the focus. We just have to go from game to game and improve and achieve league results.”

So Manchester United could compete against Norwich

How Manchester United could face Norwich

For the second time in a row, Norwich have been without striker Teemu Pukki. Coach Daniel Farke indicates that the trip to Old Trafford came too early.

Pukki, who scored nine Premier League goals this season, missed the FA Cup game last weekend with thigh and toe problems.

Adam Idah took his chance in the absence of the Finnish international more than when he did a hat-trick against Preston in the cup.

Josip Drmic is back in training after missing games, while Ralph Fahrmann could return after a thigh injury.

Ben Godfrey and Tim Klose both remain their long-time absentee with knee injuries.

Daniel Farke has to do without his main striker

The Norwich chief said to Pukki: “I hope he will be part of team training at some point next week and I am pretty confident that he will be available for the game in Bournemouth.”

When asked if Idah could play, Farke said: “We’ll see.

“We have had a bit of an injury from our striker options, both Teemu Pukki and Josip Drmic. And Dennis Srbeny left us, so Adam Idah is of course a good option for us.

“Without a doubt, he did a really good job at Preston in the cup game.”

Teemu Pukki has scored nine Premier League goals this season

Regarding the possibility of changing the game system in the absence of Pukki, the Canarian chief said: “Of course it is crucial if one of your main players is not available.

“It is the same for Barcelona if Messi is not available. It is still a big task for them and, without a doubt, much more for us.

“But we don’t rely on one player, so we can’t change an entire philosophy and idea of ​​playing and how we want to work just for one player.”

“It can always be that this player is sometimes sick or injured, so it is very important that everyone is sometimes ready to play our way when he is not available.”

“That changes a bit in terms of personnel because players like Adam Idah or Josip Drmic are different from Teemu and their movements are different. And their teammates will have to adapt a bit more to the different styles, but we won’t change our style in general. “

Here’s how Norwich could compete for her trip to Old Trafford.

How Norwich could face Manchester United

