the Red Sox get a bad grade; The Dodgers still win in a reworked deal – Up News Info

However, this time it seems to be real, because the original agreement reported by superstar gardener Mookie Betts between the Red Sox, Dodgers and Twins no longer exists. On Sunday, the Red Sox and Dodgers, and only those teams, reached an agreement on a new exchange with Betts, pitcher David Price and the money to Los Angeles for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong, for Jeff from ESPN Passan and others.

All this ordeal was messy at best and shameful for the Red Sox, who were absolutely desperate to get rid of Betts and his contract for pieces that, well, are confusing. (And now with less Minnesota).

Let’s split it up:

Red Sox: D

Let’s make this very clear to the audience that likes to play GM fantasy instead of a baseball fan: Betts is not the type of player you trade with, he is the type of man you build with. It is someone 29 other MLB teams dream of. So it is absolutely stupid to remove it from the line-up due to concerns about luxury taxes. It is even more silly to apologize and defend the billionaire owners so that these guys can save a few dollars in the long run.

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 with Betts at the forefront of their success. He won the AL MVP award that season, earned the Sporting News Player of the Year honor and earned more than 10 replacement wins, according to the Baseball Reference. In the previous campaign, Betts was worth 6.8 bWAR and the defense of the Golden Glove played in the right field.

Good players earn money. Good players are paid. This is how professional sports work. Betts will (rightly) get more than $ 300 million in free agency next season, and the fact that the Red Sox were so afraid of having to pay him a year. For the free agency they sent him to another competitor of the championship is a shame for the franchise.

If you are Boston, keep Betts nearby and make a 2020 race in a World Series Which crazy about an idea? What would the damage be? You are a year away from winning everything with the same group of players, but instead you change Betts Y Price, which was a useful starter for Boston after his arrival in 2016.

It was a mere salary change and for a team like Boston, an assistant giant, one of the most profitable organizations in baseball, one of the most valuable organizations, it is impossible to apologize.

Well, for now, the Red Sox are gaining financial flexibility, which means that one day they can sign a Betts caliber player.

In exchange, the Red Sox Executioner who, to be honest, does not fall far behind and played 3.1 bWAR last season. For a long time he was considered to be one of the best prospects in the Dodgers system and he could hit flat. He is also a defender on the first level with a high ceiling. But with all due respect to the executioner, chances are that he will become Mookie Betts. Very thin.

The Red Sox also gets Downs, one of the best Dodgers prospects, who reached Double A in 2019. Downs’ defensive capabilities play more in second place than shortstop, according to exploration reports, something that could be a future need for the Red Sox fulfill.

The last player to Boston is Wong, a recipient who spent time in Double A in 2019 and beat a lot there. With an average of .349 and nine homers in 40 games, his bat is lively and he is a good third in this deal. The warning, for what it is worth: does not qualify for the top 100 MLB pipeline prospects, nor is it in the top 10 of the same position in the position. That can probably change this year if it continues to grow in defense and continues to strike.

You could say that the most confusing part of the agreement is the return of the Red Sox: with the Boston agricultural system towards the end of the Major Leagues, part of which is due to earlier exchanges, some to higher graduates, Wouldn ‘ is it true? plus What is the point in exchanging bets for a package of prospects that change the future? The prospects are, after all, suspicious, but if you trade a player in the top five at Betts for a gardener whose clock starts and a boxer with no position set to Double-A, the return appears to be light. An agreement to supplement the agricultural system could at least have helped the organization.

Dodgers: A

You know what? Screw the David Price salary number. The best players, the guys who help teams win the World Series? Those guys get paid. Early reports say that Boston pays Price’s contract medium, which means it will only be in the books for about $ 16 million a year during the last three years of the contract. That in itself is a victory for a team like the Dodgers, who constantly get the most out of their pitching team.

The Dodgers, while respecting that logic, were not afraid to take the remaining money from Price to also acquire one of the top five baseball players and their own salary of $ 27 million. They saw an opportunity to match Cody Bellinger and Betts in the yard and extend their rotation by buying a proven starter, and cleverly pulled the trigger.

It hurts to give up the executioner, but three things: 1. Trades should hurt; 2. There is a fair chance that Price will be greater than what Kenta Maeda, who now goes to the Twins in a separate exchange for the Brusdar Graterol pitcher, could have done for the Dodgers in the coming years; and 3. Bets should be a huge short-term update to Executioner.

The Dodgers were in two of the last three World Series and lost in the NLDS to the final champions last year. Instead of resting on their laurels and waiting for more of their prospects to act, they went outside and improved. All that was needed was trying from a position of strength.

The good news for the Dodgers is that they still have a fully loaded open field led by Bellinger and Betts, a deep-farm system that still offers the prospect of a larger conquest Keibert Ruiz, the mid-sized player Gavin Lux and the right-handed Dustin May. In Professor Hulk’s words, I see this as an absolute victory, and LA should do it too.