the Red Sox get a bad grade; The Dodgers win big; The twins are now getting better – Up News Info

An Mookie Betts exchange was probably the best bet of the Super Bowl weekend.

Now that Betts is on its way to Hollywood, there is certainly a guess that Betts is a great guess for the Dodgers.

Anyway, let’s analyze the exchange of three teams that sent the superstar gardener to Los Angeles along with left-handed David Price:

Red Sox: D

Let’s make this very clear to the audience that likes to play GM fantasy instead of a baseball fan: Betts is not the type of player you trade with, he is the type of man you build with. It is someone 29 other MLB teams dream of. Regardless of your presence in the line-up due to concerns about luxury taxes, it is therefore absolutely stupid.

The Red Sox won the World Series in 2018 with Betts at the forefront of their success. He won the most valuable player of the American League that season, won the Sporting News Player of the Year award, and earned more than 10 replacement wins, according to the Baseball Reference. In the previous campaign, Betts was worth 6.8 bWAR and the defense of the Golden Glove played in the right field.

Good players earn money. Good players are paid. This is how professional sports work. Betts will (rightly) get more than $ 300 million in free agency next season, and the fact that the Red Sox were so afraid of having to pay him a year. For the free agency they sent him to another competitor of the championship is a shame for the franchise.

If you are Boston, keep Betts nearby and make a 2020 race in a World Series Which crazy about an idea? What would the damage be? You are a year away from winning everything with the same group of players, but instead you change Betts Y David Price, who has been a handy pitcher for Boston since he arrived in 2016.

It was a mere wage change, and for a team like Boston, which is a huge help, one of the most profitable organizations in baseball, one of the most valuable organizations, is unforgivable.

Well, for now, the Red Sox are gaining financial flexibility, which means that one day they can sign a Betts caliber player.

In return, the Red Sox gets Alex Verdugo who, to be honest, does not fall far behind and played 3.1 bWAR last season. Beul has long been regarded as one of the best prospects in the Dodgers system and can become full. He is also a defender on the first level with a high ceiling. But with all due respect to the executioner, chances are that he will become Mookie Betts. Very thin.

The Red Sox also get Brusdar Graterol, the general outlook number 3 of the Twins and number 53 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He debuted in 2019 and could be a first-class man if he continues to develop. That is amazing.

Dodgers: A

You know what? Screw the David Price salary number. The best players, the guys who help teams win the World Series? Those guys get paid.

The Dodgers, according to that logic, were not afraid to accept David Price’s contract (three years, $ 96 million remaining) to help acquire one of the top five players in baseball and their own salary of $ 27 million . They saw the opportunity to match Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts in the garden and slightly extended their rotation by acquiring a proven starter and intelligently pulled the trigger.

Of course it hurts to give up Kenta Maeda and Alex Verdugo. But three things: 1.) Trades should hurt. 2.) There is a fair chance that the price will be greater than what Maeda could have done for the Dodgers in the coming years. 3.) Bets must be a huge short-term update for Executioner.

The Dodgers participated in two of the last three World Series and lost this year in the NLDS of the final champions. Instead of resting on their laurels and waiting for their prospects to occur, they went outside and improved. The only thing that was needed was to try it from a strong position.

Gemini: A-

The Twins were desperate for help and it was good to get Kenta Maeda in the deal with three teams. Maeda launched an ERA 4.04 in 37 games (26 starts) last year and hoped to go somewhere where he could start full time. Minnesota need not worry about re-signing Maeda in the short term: it is under contract during the 2023 season and only earns $ 3 million a year, a blessing for a low-budget team that has repeatedly sat at the negotiating table with major members of his rotation in the last two seasons.

However, it took Brusdar Graterol to get Maeda. It was General Prospect No. 3 of the Twins and General Prospect No. 53 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Graterol is on the way to Boston and it could certainly work. It is clear that it is difficult to give up young and controllable pitching. It is now worth the gold for the teams and Graterol has a fairly high ceiling as a high end type.

Yet it is a solid move for the Twins, who now have to jump into their title protection window. Maeda is quite safe and offers stability to the rotation it needs.