The red velvet will be featured on the “Trolls World Tour” Soundtrack

K-Pop girl group Red Velvet will appear on the soundtrack for DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming movie, Trolls World Tour. This comes after rumors that the band will appear on the official Birds of Prey soundtrack.

A Thai twitter entertainment account, @MajorGroup, tweeted a new movie trailer released across Asia. Featuring Red Velvet’s song “Zimzalabim” released last year as the lead of the sixth EP, The ReVe Festival: Day 1. The trailer also features “K-Pop Gang”, a new band that has never been seen before. Trolls World Tour trailers.

What are red velvets?

If you don’t know who Red Velvet is, let me explain! Red Velvet is a five-track K-Pop girl signed with SM Entertainment. Members include Peace, Joy, Yeri, Seulgi and Wendy. Since their debut in 2015, they have released 11 EPs, two studio albums and two repack albums. In 2019, Billboard named them “the best live band of idols”, calling their song “Red Flavor” the second best K-Pop song released in 2010.

In April 2018, the band participated in a special “Spring Is Coming” concert held in Pyongyang, North Korea. the concert marked the first time all idols have been performed in the country since 2005. North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was deeply moved by Red Velvet’s performance and thanked them “for this kind of gift to the people of Pyongyang”.

To be in the morals of birds or not to be …

Earlier this month, there were reports that an English version of Red Velvet’s latest single, “Psycho”, would be part of the official soundtrack for Birds of Prey (and the unrestrained emancipation of a Harley Quinn). However, they have just turned out to be rumors.

Billboard’s K-Pop columnist Jeff Benjamin also stepped in to get the rumors to rest, implying another soundtrack that would be part of Red Velvet.

Gossip Twitter accounts got all wrong movie showing Red Velvet in the soundtrack for … yet, not what you think … # courtesy of sources 🍵

– Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) January 10, 2020

To see “Zimzalabim” appearing on the Trolls World Tour, you can watch the movie when it comes out on April 17th.