The Redskins traded OT Williams to the 49ers

The Washington Redskins traded disgruntled seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday for a pair of draft picks.

Washington received a fifth-round draft pick for use on Saturday in the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in 2021, several outlets reported.

“I’m grateful to be done. Thanks to Dan [Redskins owner Snyder] and the organization for everything they have done for me,” Williams told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport after the trade. “There’s still a lot of love for the fans and in the locker room. Now I’m focused on being the best player I can be for the 49ers.”

The merchandise is set to move in anticipation of the retirement of 49ers veteran Joe Staley, 35, because of health concerns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Staley wants to tell the 49ers in a timely manner to help find a replacement. They have,” Schefter tweeted.

Staley, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team, has started 181 games for the 49ers since 2007.

Williams was named to the Pro Bowl from 2012-18 before being elected to sit all season. He cited issues with the Redskins’ staff for doing so following what he discovered was a false diagnosis of a cancerous tumor in his head.

Williams, 31, said he would report last season if the Redskins secured the final two years of his five-year, $ 68 million contract extension. He has a year remaining worth $ 12.5 million.

Schefter said the 49ers hope to rearrange the final year of the Williams deal but the veteran will report and perform for San Francisco during the 2020 season.

Williams will be familiar with the offense. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was the Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2010-13.

Earlier on Saturday, Williams’ agent Vincent Taylor, issued a statement denying that their camp had destroyed a proposed trade with the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN said the Vikings and Redskins have been in talks for almost a month.

Meanwhile, the Redskins added a tackle to their roster in the fourth round on Saturday, outscoring LSU’s Saahdiq Charles in the 108th overall pick.

