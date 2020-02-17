[‘The referee was biased’ – Nottingham Forest’s Twitter account slams Keith Stroud’s general performance in attract at West Brom]

Keith Stroud possibly should not established foot in Nottingham for a though.

Forest followers will have felt very aggrieved with some of the phone calls the referee produced in the course of their Championship match at West Brom on Saturday.

Getty Visuals – Getty The Forest players and admirers will have felt quite really hard done by at West Brom

Baggies midfielder Jake Livermore was lucky to not be sent off for a risky tackle on Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro in the early levels.

Livermore even appeared to berate Ribeiro, who lay in a heap as he was addressed by club healthcare workers.

Livermore is nowhere near the ball but did not even get a yellow card

And with the sport locked at 1-one, Forest have been denied a apparent absolutely free-kick as Sammy Ameobi was tripped up by that gentleman Livermore.

Times later, Livermore fired straight at Tobias Figueiredo – the ball cannoning off his shin and likely into the web.

Forest have been then denied a possible penalty with Baggies defender Kyle Bartley managing within his own box.

Ribeiro was in the wars at The Hawthorns and was felled by Matt Phillips on 74 minutes, the Albion attacker acquiring a yellow card for the offence.

These variety of bookings ordinarily prompt ironic cheers but there was also an ironic tweet by Nottingham Forest following this.

Forest tweeted: “Keith Stroud is furious as he’s forced to give a yellow card to Matt Phillips for a late problem on Yuri Ribeiro.”

@NFFC This wasn’t even the worst tweet about Stroud

And they weren’t done there, as the club’s Twitter account laid into Stroud even further by quotation tweeting a entire time put up from West Brom’s account.

West Brom’s tweet browse: “Full-time at The Hawthorns. Late drama as Robinson has a purpose quite controversially disallowed, but we round off an unbeaten week with a attract.”

Forest then claimed: “Yeah for the reason that the ref was so biased toward us.”

@NFFC Forest have laid into the referee next their draw at West Brom

Forest also retweeted a tweet by Ribeiro seemingly questioning the conclusion to not despatched Livermore off which you can see beneath.

@NFFC Will these tweets guide to any repercussions for Forest?

Stroud even gained criticism from previous Premier League referee Keith Hackett throughout the game.

Hackett tweeted: “Referee Keith Stroud failing to see, recognise and act on crystal clear fouls.

“WBA fouls that must have been sanctioned. WBA split and go on to score.”

It seemed like it wasn’t going to be Forest’s working day with Sabri Lamouchi’s adult men two-1 down likely into stoppage-time.

Nonetheless, a gorgeous strike from Matty Money bought the position Forest deserved as the match completed two-two.