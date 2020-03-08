The reigning CAA champion Huskies lost to Towson at home in the season finale.

Northeastern finished the season strong but will face the league’s hottest team in the quarterfinal round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

Northeastern won four of its last six to finish 15-15 overall and 9-9 in the CAA. The reigning champion Huskies will take on the No. 3 seed Towson Tigers (19-12, 12-6) in the nightcap on Sunday (8:30 p.m.) at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Towson won five of their last six games and closed out the season with road wins at regular season champion Hofstra and Northeastern. The Huskies embarrassed the Tigers 61-45 at Towson on Dec. 28, but were beaten 75-72 last Sunday at Matthews Arena.

“They are playing almost as well as anybody in the country,” said NU coach Bill Coen, who has amassed 160 conference wins in 14 seasons on Huntington Ave.

“They have been on kind of a hot streak since we played them the first time back in late December. They are a team that’s built on aggressive defensive rebounding which really allowed them to have great success in their CAA play.

“Their offense has been highly efficient both at the free throw line and the 3-point line. So, when you marry that type of offense with great defense and rebounding you have a pretty good club.”

Coen will have a game-time decision to make that could have a significant impact on how the Huskies fare.

Dynamic freshman point guard Tyson Walker, who was named CAA Rookie of the Week four times, suffered a separated shoulder on his shooting side in a 77-68 win at Drexel on Feb. 22.

Walker is a slasher, shooter and playmaker who averaged 10.6 points per game with 97 assists and 50 steals in 28 starts. Walker has focused all his efforts on a quick rehab and wants to be on the floor, even in a limited capacity.

“He is an elite competitor and he wants to get out of the floor and help the team but right now he hasn’t been cleared to practice five-on-five and it will be a game-time decision,” said Coen.

Walker, a 6-foot, 160-pound, general studies major from Westbury, N.Y., is itching to return to action. “I feel alright and I’ve been working hard this whole week trying to get back,” he said. “If I can play, I will play and that will be the deciding factor on Sunday. I’ve been doing a lot of stuff to try and strengthen my shoulder and a lot of running to stay in condition.”

Walker has found a way to help the team even when he’s confined to the bench in street clothes.

“When I’m not on the court, I call myself the Electric Factor,” said Walker. “I just bring all my energy and do everything else I can to like help us win.”

Junior forward Shaquille Walters has been a serviceable manager of the Huskies offense in Walker’s absence. Walters netted a combined 27 points and 15 assists in the last two games against James Madison and Towson. The 6-6, 190-pound, Walters performs the functions of a point guard while bring a greater rebounding presence to the position. Walters had 12 points and 12 boards against James Madison.

“Shaquille Walters finished the (Drexel) game and has played really well on the ball,” Coen said. “He had a terrific game against JMU and he played full time on the point against Towson last game for 35 minutes on the ball with nine assists and one turnover.”

Northeastern has been to the conference final the last two seasons and seniors Jordan Roland and Bolden Brace are determined to win out and advance to the NCAA tournament. Roland leads the CAA and is sixth in the country in scoring with 22.7 points per game.