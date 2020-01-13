The relationship between Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber becomes “cold, quot; – Back to top News Info

% MINIFYHTML68d9659f1f04d6dd5c043a144d1893929%

Kaia GerberY Pete DavidsonThey are at a crossroads in their relationship.

With the new year in full swing, it seems that the live star on Saturday night will make his mental health a priority in 2020. A source tells E! Pete News “takes a break to work on his mental health, quot; which means that his relationship with the model is fading.

According to the insider “it was very clear that he had to do this and could not wait any longer. This is the second time he is seeking treatment, his first in 2016.

The news of his decision to seek help comes after his girlfriend’s parents. Cindy Crawford Y Gerber rande He intervened in their relationship. Around the holidays, the famous celebrities were seen in an intense conversation outside the apartment of their daughter in New York City, which Pete then saw leaving.

At that time a source was explained to E! News Cindy and Rande tried to “guide Kaia and help Pete in a difficult time”.

Days after his tense discussion was shared with the world, Pete SNL kept revealing that he “went on vacation but & # 39; but insurance pays some of that and they take your phone and laces off.” Despite Pete’s jovial nature, viewers understood that this would mean that he was going to rehab, because it is an open book regarding his mental health.

Since then, Kaia, Cindy and Rande have returned to Los Angeles without further observations from Kaia and Pete.

It is not clear what role they may have played in Pete’s election to prioritize their well-being, but now that they receive the help they need, the whole family seems to be moving away from the situation, including Kaia.

A second source reveals that Pete is in ‘a program’, as a result of which he and Kaia ‘have not had much contact’. Moreover, the same source says that Kaia “doesn’t know if she wants to continue her relationship, quot; especially because” she was uncomfortable with what she saw and doesn’t know if she can handle it. “

“What she saw happening to Pete was very worrying and scary for her … She worries about Pete and wants her to improve,” the source explains. “But his future is very much in the air.”

A third source says that Pete “understands, quotes; how Kaia feels and” knows that she needs to focus on her mental health, especially since she still has many work commitments. “

Whether they stop or not, the third party says, “There is no bad blood between the two.”

ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.