The relaunch of the game will not go as planned

It looks like The Game has been canceled.

At least for the moment.

Fans who anticipated the reboot of Mara Brock Akil’s famous sitcom The Game will have to wait much longer because, according to Deadline, The CW network – on which the original show aired – decided not to go out before with the hour series in its current form.

Instead, the network would have wanted Akil and his co-creator of the original series Devon Greggory to redefine the show, which it would have refused.

As previously reported in December, the new series, written by Akil and Greggory, was to bring back part of the original cast to “help a group of new articulate schoolchildren navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field.” . “

Created by Akil and Greggory, The Game followed a young woman who decided to suspend her career to support the success of her rising star boyfriend and athlete. He played Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Hosea Chanchez, Coby Bell, Brittany Daniel and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

This would have been the second revival of the game, which was originally a spin-off from the innovative comedy series Akil UPN / The CW Girlfriends.

The series aired on The CW between 2006 and 2009, then aired on BET from 2011 to 2015 and with Brandy, Lauren London and Jay Ellis.

Last month, Fox Entertainment announced that the creator of Being Mary Jane had signed a premium blind script contract with the company.

“Mara is a truly gifted writer with a strong point of view. From Girlfriends to The Game to Mary Jane, she is a proven hitmaker with the unique ability to write both comedy and drama, “said Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment.

“Since the creation of Fox Entertainment, we have said that we want to be in business with the best and the brightest, and no one shows it better than Mara Brock Akil.”

