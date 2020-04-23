The release date for Chromatica is still AWOL, but here’s what we know

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica veil. (Lady Gaga)

Lady Gaga Chromatica’s release date remains, sadly, in heaven. But what do we know? Let us take it down.

Chromatica is a word that, until recently, was not heard. Everything changed that day a billboard was released on the street corners of Los Angeles, ending what seemed like a years of silence to Mrs. Monster.

“Lady Gaga is back!” was the message, while word of the billboard was teasing the new era of the star, one who was fiercely and adorned directly at Y2K Aesthetic Institute Tumblr.

Although it may be a greater resurrection than Jesus Christ, the singer’s recovery has been besieged by rumors, hair music and delays caused by the weakening of the coronavirus epidemic.

We maintain, there is everything we know so far about Lady Gaga’s Chromatica

1. The release date for Chromatica is unknown, but we have a list.

A series of tracks by Lady Gaga Chromatica – the sacred slogan for Hungry Animals – were released by American retailer Target on Wednesday (April 22).

The singer also later confirmed the release he announced on the same day.

It reinforced the months-long sentiment of love for the songs called “Babylon” and “Free Woman”.

The entire list is:

“Chromatica I”. “Alice”. “Stupid love”. “Rain On Me” (ft. Ariana Grande). The “Free Woman”. “Tonight Fun”. “Chromatica II”. “911”. “Plastic Plastic”. “Sour Candy” (ft. BLACKPINK). “Enigma”. ‘Replay’. “Chromatica III”. “From Above” (ft. Elton John). “1,000 pigeons”. ‘Babylon’.

Along with the bonus tracks, “Love Me Right Now”, the piano for “1,000 Dove” and the Vitaclub Warehouse Remix for “Stupid Fool”, all available when ordered via Target.

The release date for Chromatica – originally scheduled for April 10, but delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic – is a mystery.

2. Lady Gaga will sleep with Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK and Elton John.

Grande also shared a few minutes of reading after Gaga, after surfing the internet and this is disrupted because fans clash with each other.

Ariana Grande wished Lady Gaga a happy birthday in an earlier Instagram post. (Instagram)

It also confirmed the theories of the relationship between Grande and Lady Gaga in Chromatica, one of which became stronger after the Sweetener singer wished Gaga a happy birthday in a post that was deleted on Instagram, talking about the length of their contract.

He also referred to the producer of “Bad Romance”, in which he told the Newspaper that one of Chromatica works with a female artist who “encountered the horrors that were in the public eye”.

What is this song about ,? Gaga added: “(It’s) a celebration of all tears.

“I sat down with him and we talk about our lives. There are two women who are discussing how to proceed and how to be grateful for what you do.”

As for BLACPINK’s participation, none of the fans were surprised even though the K-pop group would not deny them in March.

Runners, Little Animals, Blinks and Elton Jon stand together in unison in one thing and one thing: Stop eating pasta, Stefani, and release Chromatica.

3. That the ‘Babylon’ produced may be real.

The rumor of “Babylon” has begun to circulate around Gaga and Twitter fans, but many of them have been removed from newspapers due to copying, possibly with Interscope employees looking around.

That means the song may be real, assuming the same thing happens with the advent of “Stupid Love”.

Download Lady Gaga – Babylon (Audio)

Lyrics:

Take out, walk a mile,

Serve the ancient nation of the city,

Speak, add,

The sword of your life, Babylon,

That’s gossip, what do you wear?

Money is not talking, just skip that song,

Gossip, jokes on,

Battle for your life in Babylon, pic.twitter.com/Dl5opuQ8p1

– Taz Mashups (@MashupsTaz) April 22, 2020

4. We know what Chromatica sounds and looks like.

“Stupid Love” really got the fans to release the message, taking them to the Colayla world of Colayla on the planet Chromatica.

“LOVE LOVE”

THE NEW SINGLE OF LADY GAGA

DAYS ON MIDNight ET # LG6 pic.twitter.com/lu4zDqlepm

– Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 25, 2020

With the release of the “Stupid Love” promotional poster, Twitter analysts and fire investigators joined forces to address this.

In short (there’s a lot of complexity involved) but it is thought that the video footage shows how much Bayonetta’s video games are enjoying Gaga, at least gradually, around sound and color.

This came as a surprise when Gaga announced the day.

“Chromatica was really just that when you first look at it, it looks like it comes in all different colors and colors and the music is made up of a well-known scale, you know?” he said.

“So, by all genres, every word, you know, so we, we’re talking about integration and life and a lot of what we see around us and our experiences with mathematics, such as music and words and math.”

5. And we have an idea of ​​what the word music might have to do with it.

First, there is Blood pressure.

BloodPop – who helped make Joanne’s entire album Joanne alongside Mark Ronson – has been confirmed as a producer.

The American singer-songwriter has all posted a photo of the infamous “Stupid Love” stating that she and Tchami released it and were later identified by Gaga on the track list.

However, it was his post that confirmed the line of fellow producers, which include: Tchami, Skrillex, Madeon, Rami Yacob, Axwell, Ryan Tedder and BURNS.

But there were a few others mentioned in the past that HypPop’s blood had confirmed.

Like SOPHIE.

SOPHIE, who tweeted “B *** h, I’m Madonna” with Madonna, was tormented by a fan that she was working with Gaga or.

How did he respond? Yes.

I’m fine I met SOPHIE last night after the show and realized she was working with GAGA OMG

THE BEST TIME TO GET ONE KNOWS ALL @ BraveForGaga95 @ladygaga_JWT @LGMonsterFacts @gagasyuyi @fkajack @AMENARTPOP @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/cxucufWINR

– 𝓈 ☆ (@artangelssssss) July 8, 2018

By Boyz Noize.

German electronics producer Boys Noize is also involved in the project, and the rumors stemmed from the fact that the two exchanged fun.

and spit out the beauty afterwards 🧜🏼‍♂️

– Boys Noize (@boysnoize) April 19, 2018

But then I woke up and dried the scream with the christmas ☠️

– Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 19, 2018

Although there were many tweets asking them to comment on what appeared in their opinion, no explanation was provided by the two.

But it was at this point that the bloodlines revealed that he, Gaga and Boyz Noise were all at the Malibu singer’s place.

This is something we do not know.

1. The release date of Chromatica is not known at all.

With every sunrise, the new day of Lady Gaga Chromatica’s new single or album itself is scattered across the fanpage and Twitter timeline.

But if one thing is clear, when Gaga pushed for an April 10 release back in 2020, it means.

Details are confirmed daily, but rumors continue and confirmation is not valid on release dates.

Recently, Mr. Gaga confirms that “The Free Lady” has fallen on April 10. But she has met with a quiet wait from the star, which is probably too busy, you know, to expand millions of coronavirus efforts.

2. Whether Frank Tranter is participating.

From “Sorry” with Justin Bieber to “Blameless Love” by Grande, “Bad and Love” by Halsey to “Miss You To Love Me” by Selena Gomez – Justin Tranter is a wonderful songwriter.

They also help at Chromatica and the two have worked together to “cure me”.

We know that Gaga has “posted” new content since 2017, according to a recent update she made to Entertainment Weekly.

Between then and now, Tranter has published a record of him and Gaga working in the same studio in 2018, and this records him (mostly) as it was that year when the singer saw him several times jumping between studios around New York City and Los Angeles.

🚨 @LADYGAGA IN STUDIO BY @JUSTTRANTER OMFG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MfoUgO0eKR

– Ross Francis (@rosslohan) May 16, 2018

3. Whether ‘F’ tweets mean anything.

Are you ready to connect more?

The most recent addition to Gaga on Twitter was the nonprofit, which saw the stars being relegated to relentlessly. He later revealed that he was part of a “social experiment”, and said that one of them had just finished the phrase: “F.”

F

– Zedd (@Zedd) April 8, 2020

Producer and DJ known as Zedd posted the same page in early April, confirming to fans that the two are in agreement.

But not to mention that he wasn’t mentioned in BloodPop, there’s a chance that the performance or performance of Zedd and Trenter wasn’t final cut.

However, that’s all we know so far.

Now is the time of the day as we listen to the “Fraudulent Will” of 209,432,283 and make a sacrifice to the God of Music who is Apollo and hopefully, pray for Chromatica to fall tomorrow.