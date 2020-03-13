The release of “Mulan” was postponed as Disney watches with Pandemic Coronavirus

Mulan, Disney’s live-action version of his 1998 animated film, is the latest blockade in Hollywood to be postponed, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the entertainment industry.

Director Niki Caro announced via Instagram late Thursday that Mulan will not be released globally later this month as originally planned. (It was released in North America on March 27.) The filmmaker did not say when the movie will be released in theaters.

“We are excited to share this movie with the world, but given the current circumstances we are experiencing, we have to postpone Mulan’s global release for the moment,” Caro wrote. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by this virus, and we hope that the Mulan fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who work so hard to keep us all in danger.”

Mulan, which reportedly cost $ 200 million, premiered in Los Angeles earlier this month. The movie was already being heavily promoted on TV, online and via outside billboards.

The Walt Disney Co. has postponed two more titles to what was formerly known as 20th Century Fox: New Mutants, scheduled for April 3, and Antlers, scheduled for April 17, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other Hollywood blockbusters that have been postponed due to the coronavirus include No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie; F9, or Fast & Furious 9; A Quiet Place 2; and Peter Rabbit 2.

Disney is working to address the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced earlier that its Disneyland resort in California will be closing until the end of the month.

